Polish Company to Supply 35 Trains to Bulgaria After Stadler Withdraws

The Polish company Pojazdy Szynowe PESA Bydgoszcz SA has been selected to supply 35 trains to Bulgaria, as announced by the Ministry of Transport.

This decision follows the withdrawal of Stadler Polska, a Polish firm initially ranked first for the contract. Stadler had requested to terminate the contract for supplying 7 double-decker trains funded by the Recovery and Resilience Plan. This contract was signed on April 26.

Acting Minister of Transport Georgi Gvozdeikov explained that Stadler’s actions involved setting "ultimate requirements" and altering the scope of the contract beyond permissible limits. Such changes, according to the Law on Public Procurement, were deemed unacceptable.

Pojazdy Szynowe PESA Bydgoszcz SA, commonly known as PESA, is a leading Polish manufacturer of rail vehicles based in Bydgoszcz. Established in 1995, the company designs and produces a range of rail equipment, including electric and diesel trains, trams, and other rail vehicles.

PESA is renowned for its technological innovation and commitment to modernizing rail transport, delivering high-quality motor trains and double-decker trains. With a strong international presence, PESA serves various countries across Europe and beyond, showcasing its expertise in the industry.