Russian chef Kirill Gryaznov, known for his participation in TV cooking shows, was arrested by French security services for allegedly planning provocations at the opening of the Olympic Games in France, OFFNews reports. Gryaznov, recruited by Russian intelligence, revealed his plans during a drunken conversation. An investigation by The Insider, in collaboration with Der Spiegel and Le Monde, confirmed his connections with FSB and GRU officers. Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev was one of the authors of the investigation.

Gryaznov, born in 1984 in Perm, Russia, has a background in law and culinary arts. He studied law at the State National Research University of Russia and later attended Le Cordon Bleu Paris, working in a Michelin-rated restaurant in Courchevel. Despite his success as a chef, his career has been marred by scandals, debts, and alcohol problems.

Gryaznov was arrested after evidence of espionage was found on him. He was intoxicated when he began bragging to strangers in Bulgaria about his secret mission to Paris. Gryaznov even showed an ID card to prove his connection to Russian special services. His suspicious behavior was reported to The Insider, which led to the investigation and subsequent arrest.

Gryaznov's connections extend beyond the culinary world. His brother Dmitry, a lawyer, is the head of the Main Department for Legal and Documentary Support of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. This association includes members of the special services, strengthening Gryaznov's ties to Russian intelligence. Correspondence also revealed Gryaznov's interactions with high-profile figures like Lord Robert Skidelsky, a British economist with Russian-Jewish roots who supported Russia's annexation of Crimea.

French authorities arrested Gryaznov on July 19 on espionage charges, and he faces up to 30 years in prison. He was reportedly found with diplomatic materials and a certificate linking him to "Department V" of the Russian security services. The arrest comes amid heightened vigilance following incidents involving Moldovan nationals arrested in Paris for spraying anti-Semitic graffiti, connected to the pro-Kremlin party of Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor.

Gryaznov's story is a stark reminder of the complex web of international espionage and the unpredictable consequences of loose talk. His arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by intelligence agencies to monitor and thwart potential threats.