Harris Reaffirms US Commitment to Israel While Urging Civilian Protection in Gaza

US Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering commitment" to Israel following her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to reports by DPA.. Despite this, Harris also urged Israeli leaders to enhance their efforts to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip. She emphasized Israel's right to self-defense but stressed that the methods employed matter significantly.

Expressing her "serious concern" over the extensive human suffering in Gaza, Harris highlighted the deaths of numerous innocent civilians and the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave. "We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot afford to remain silent in the face of suffering, and I will not remain silent," she stated. Harris also urged Americans to recognize the complexity and historical context of the conflict, condemning terrorism, violence, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hatred.

Harris mentioned progress in negotiations towards a ceasefire and hostage release, crediting US President Joe Biden's leadership. "There is encouraging movement in the negotiations to reach an agreement on this deal," she said, adding, "And as I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it's time for this deal to be done."

In a related development, General Charles Q. Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated that Israel has not yet provided detailed plans for the Gaza Strip's future post-war. This follows Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress, where he vaguely outlined a vision for a "de-radicalized" Gaza. General Brown noted, "There are not many details that I have been able to see of their plan," adding that the US would continue working with Israel on this matter.

The US has repeatedly called for a realistic post-war plan for Gaza, warning that its absence could lead to lawlessness, chaos, and potentially the return of Hamas. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller echoed this concern, stating that while talks are ongoing, Israel has yet to provide substantial details on their post-war strategy.

Palestinians have consistently argued that peace will only come with the end of Israeli occupation and the creation of a Palestinian state. However, in his speech to Congress, Netanyahu did not address the creation of a path to Palestinian statehood, an issue opposed by his far-right coalition despite pressure from the Biden administration to reconsider.