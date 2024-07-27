One Dead and Multiple Injured After Explosions in Fireworks Warehouse Near Elin Pelin

One of the victims of the explosions in the fireworks warehouse near Elin Pelin has died, as announced by Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov at a briefing. This 49-year-old man suffered severe burns and was admitted to "Pirogov" hospital last night. His 20-year-old daughter, who is also in the same medical facility with 85% burns, remains in critical condition, with injuries deemed incompatible with life.

There are indications that two more people may be in the warehouse: a 22-year-old man and another individual, aged 60. Stoyanov revealed that a new fire broke out this morning in the logistics center of a large retail chain, where pyrotechnic materials fell while firefighters were extinguishing the flames. Fortunately, the warehouse storing 2 tons of TNT equivalent was not affected.

Stoyanov also criticized the mayor of Elin Pelin for commenting on the incident from Greece, advising him to let the authorities handle the situation. The mayor is advised to remain on vacation while emergency services manage the crisis. Information indicates that the owner's 22-year-old son and a 60-year-old man are among those missing inside the warehouse.

A warehouse of a large food chain caught fire again early this morning. Firefighters reported that pyrotechnic articles fell from the roof while they were extinguishing the flames, demonstrating the force of the explosions. The night was restless for residents of Elin Pelin, with around 150 people evacuating their homes near the station.

The intensity of the explosions decreased during the night, according to Mayor Ivaylo Simeonov. Emergency crews, including fire, police, and ambulance services, were on-site throughout the night. Although the situation has calmed, sporadic explosions persist, preventing full access to the site. A mobile air quality monitoring station is in the area, indicating some pollution but not enough to warrant evacuation. A suffocating smell is present in Lesnovo and Elin Pelin station, but most residents chose to stay with relatives or friends rather than in the provided shelters.

A partial disaster has been declared, with traffic restricted and trains suspended. Investigators from the National Investigation Service and the Sofia District Investigation Service will take over the investigation once the explosions cease and the fires are extinguished.