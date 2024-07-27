Thunderstorms and Clear Skies to Alternate Across Bulgaria on Friday

Abundant Sunshine with Windy Conditions in Eastern Bulgaria
Today promises abundant sunshine, with cumulus clouds forming over Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, though rain is not anticipated
On Friday morning, clouds over the eastern half of Bulgaria will start to clear. However, by the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form again, leading to rain and thunder in certain areas. The wind, coming from the northwest, will be moderate to strong.
In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny, but showers with thunder are expected over the Central and Eastern Bulgarian massifs in the afternoon. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will prevail. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 20 degrees, and at 2000 meters, it will be about 14 degrees.
Along the Black Sea coast, there will be rain and thunderstorms in some locations. The skies will be partly cloudy due to a moderate wind from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures will range from 26 to 29 degrees, with sea water temperatures around 29 degrees and sea waves reaching 2-3 points.
Maximum temperatures across the country will range between 26 and 32 degrees, with Sofia seeing around 27 degrees. Atmospheric pressure will remain relatively stable throughout the day.
