Bulgaria: Fireworks Warehouses Explode Near Elin Pelin, Injuring Multiple People (VIDEO)
A fire broke out between Elin Pelin and Elin Pelin station, with three fireworks warehouses exploding, resulting in a huge blaze. The explosion occurred around 6:30 p.m., followed by continuous fireworks and a second, stronger explosion. The municipality of Elin Pelin declared a partial state of emergency, lasting until explicitly canceled.
Two victims were rescued, a man and a woman with severe injuries, and there are possibly more injured employees. The woman, about 30 years old, has 85% burns and is in critical condition, while her father is intubated and life-threatening. Emergency services confirmed their transfer to "Pirogov" hospital.
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov stated that there might be two more people inside, including the 22-year-old son of the warehouse owner. A security guard, who helped evacuate people, is in shock. The incident happened post working hours.
The fire caused by the explosion also affected a nearby "Fantastico" warehouse, setting its roof on fire. The fireworks warehouses had explosives, but a recent inspection found no irregularities. The police chief highlighted the advanced surveillance and fire extinguishing systems in place, which might aid in determining the fire's cause.
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev assured that everything is under control and there is no need to panic. The perimeter is secured, and air pollution measurements are underway. Residents were evacuated, and the police cordoned off the area.
The warehouses belong to "Enigma," a company specializing in fireworks trading, which had no previous incidents. The cause of the fire is unknown. Four investigators are handling the investigation, and measures were taken to warn the population and limit the perimeter.
BGAlert was activated nearly an hour after the incident, informing people to evacuate. Fireworks were the only items stored, posing no threat to flights from Sofia airport. The explosion was significant, with preliminary data indicating two tons of TNT equivalent in one warehouse.
Sixteen years ago, a similar explosion occurred near Chelopechene, causing significant material damage but no casualties. This incident marks the second major explosion near Sofia in recent history, bringing back memories of the 2008 Chelopechene explosions, which resulted in no found culprits after years of investigation.
