Terror Threat Looms Over Paris Olympics: Seven Arrested in Belgium

Iraqi authorities have uncovered a mass grave containing the remains of individuals believed to be victims of the Islamic State (IS) group
Seven individuals were detained in Belgium following a series of 14 raids conducted across multiple cities as part of a counter-terrorism operation aimed at preventing an attack ahead of the Paris Olympic Games, which are set to begin tomorrow. The raids took place in Brussels, Antwerp, Liège, and other locations within the country.
The detainees are suspected of involvement in a terrorist group, financing terrorism, and planning an attack. Most of those arrested hail from Central Asia and are identified as members of the "Islamic State - Khorasan," a group active in Iran, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan.
The purpose of these operations is largely preventative, intended to eliminate any potential risks before the start of the Olympic Games. However, Belgian authorities have noted that while the suspects' objectives remain unclear, there is no current evidence suggesting that the Olympic Games are a specific target.
Belgium has raised its terrorist threat level to level 3 out of a possible 4, indicating a serious threat. This heightened alert follows the killing of two Swedish football fans prior to the Belgium-Sweden match in October of last year. The attacker, who posted a video on social media, claimed to be inspired by the Islamic State.
