Tourist Boom in Bulgarian Resorts Primorsko and Kiten Despite International Decline
Primorsko and Kiten, two popular summer destinations on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, are experiencing a busy tourist season. Zdravko Vasilev, a local resident who has captured photos of the crowded beaches, reported that tourist interest in these resorts remains high despite challenges facing local businesses.
During an appearance on Nova TV, Vasilev commented that despite a decline in tourists from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Germany, the beaches in Primorsko and Kiten are bustling. "These photos show that the season is not weak in Primorsko and Kiten," Vasilev shared, noting that the current visitors are primarily Bulgarians from "average income and below."
Local residents and businesses heavily depend on the beaches as a key tourist attraction. Vasilev emphasized the need for stricter regulation of beach activities to preserve and develop this resource. "Maritime municipalities have been deprived of any opportunity to regulate what happens on the beaches," he stated.
Vasilev advocates for changes in the concession schemes, suggesting they should favor local people who develop summer tourism. He believes municipalities should have greater involvement in granting concessions and managing the beaches to guarantee sustainable development in the region.
Local businesses face numerous challenges, including competition and insufficient support from authorities. Vasilev stresses the importance of municipalities playing a larger role in managing the beaches to balance the interests of tourists and local residents.
Primorsko and Kiten remain popular among Bulgarian tourists despite the reduced presence of foreign guests. However, local businesses need support and new strategies to adapt to current realities and continue attracting tourists.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian Hoteliers and Restaurateurs Warn of Bankruptcies Due to Rising Electricity Costs
Bulgarian restaurateurs and hoteliers are forecasting widespread bankruptcies due to soaring electricity costs
New Travel Warnings Issued for Bulgarians Visiting Greece
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued new guidelines for Bulgarians planning to visit Greece following a series of incidents
Bulgaria: Decline in Black Sea Tourism Noted Compared to Last Year
Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, noted a decline in tourist numbers along the Black Sea coast
Decline in Tourists Along Bulgarian Black Sea Coast, Says Tourism Association
There is a noticeable decline in tourists not only in Sozopol but also along the entire Black Sea coast compared to the same period last year, according to Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, speaking on BNR-Burga
Bulgaria Turns to Foreign Workers as Domestic Labor Crisis Deepens
Sixty percent of businesses in Bulgaria are struggling due to a shortage of manpower
New Tourist Venues Flourish in Bulgaria Amid 'Concerns' about Business Challenges
New tourist establishments and hotels are emerging in Bulgaria, despite widespread concerns about the challenges of operating a tourism business in the country