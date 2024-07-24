Tourist Boom in Bulgarian Resorts Primorsko and Kiten Despite International Decline

Primorsko and Kiten, two popular summer destinations on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, are experiencing a busy tourist season. Zdravko Vasilev, a local resident who has captured photos of the crowded beaches, reported that tourist interest in these resorts remains high despite challenges facing local businesses.

During an appearance on Nova TV, Vasilev commented that despite a decline in tourists from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Germany, the beaches in Primorsko and Kiten are bustling. "These photos show that the season is not weak in Primorsko and Kiten," Vasilev shared, noting that the current visitors are primarily Bulgarians from "average income and below."

Local residents and businesses heavily depend on the beaches as a key tourist attraction. Vasilev emphasized the need for stricter regulation of beach activities to preserve and develop this resource. "Maritime municipalities have been deprived of any opportunity to regulate what happens on the beaches," he stated.

Vasilev advocates for changes in the concession schemes, suggesting they should favor local people who develop summer tourism. He believes municipalities should have greater involvement in granting concessions and managing the beaches to guarantee sustainable development in the region.

Local businesses face numerous challenges, including competition and insufficient support from authorities. Vasilev stresses the importance of municipalities playing a larger role in managing the beaches to balance the interests of tourists and local residents.

Primorsko and Kiten remain popular among Bulgarian tourists despite the reduced presence of foreign guests. However, local businesses need support and new strategies to adapt to current realities and continue attracting tourists.