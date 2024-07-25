Near Alaska: Russian and Chinese Bombers Team Up for Provocative Patrol

Putin and Assad Meet in Moscow to Discuss Middle East Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Syrian leader Bashar Assad to the Kremlin for a meeting in Moscow
Russia and China announced that their nuclear-capable strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol near Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic, according to Reuters.
Earlier, US and Canadian officials reported tracking four Russian warplanes flying over international waters near Alaska, prompting the dispatch of US and Canadian fighter jets. A statement from Moscow's Ministry of Defense confirmed that Tu-95 and Xi'an H-6 strategic bombers patrolled over the Chukchi and Bering Seas and the North Pacific Ocean.
The statement noted that Russian and Chinese aircrews coordinated during all stages of the air patrol in the new area of joint operations. At certain points along the route, the air group was escorted by fighter jets from foreign countries. During the five-hour flight, Russian Su-30 and Su-35 fighter jets escorted the bombers, which did not enter foreign airspace, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) stated that the activity by the Chinese and Russian militaries on Wednesday was not considered a threat. NORAD assured that it will continue to monitor rival activities near North America.
