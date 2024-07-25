DPS Civil War Spreads: Dogan’s MPs Accuse Acting PM Glavchev of Succumbing to Peevski’s Influence

Bulgarian PM: Government to Provide Compensation and Hotel Stays for Fire-Affected Homeless
The government is set to discuss compensation for those affected by the recent major fires in Bulgaria
In a special statement today, deputies from Ahmed Dogan’s faction of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), led by Timur Khalilov, accused acting Prime Minister Glavchev of showing clear signs of dependence on Delyan Peevski. The faction claims that Glavchev’s recent decision to replace the regional governors of Kardzhali, Resmi Murad, and Smolyan, Rumen Pehlivanov, less than a month after their appointments, reflects a personal vendetta rather than statesmanship.
The statement raises doubts about the independence of Glavchev’s official cabinet and questions who is truly influencing the decisions regarding regional appointments. Murad and Pehlivanov were appointed in late June, and Glavchev had previously asserted responsibility for such decisions. The recent removals have prompted questions about the reasons behind these changes and whether they are linked to the party affiliations of Murad and Pehlivanov, who had supported Dogan.
The deputies are demanding clarity on who instructed Glavchev regarding the appointments and dismissals of regional governors. They question the rationale behind the removal of Murad and Pehlivanov, especially given that the DPS had won more votes in these regions.
The statement also highlights that these dismissals are part of a broader pattern of pressure and changes at the executive and local government levels. The faction urges media and institutions to speak out against what they describe as power abuses for personal interests and revenge, which they believe threaten Bulgaria’s stability and democratic values.
Additional unconfirmed reports suggest that Milen Dimitrov, deputy regional governor of Pleven, has also been dismissed, and there are claims on social media that Abil Abil has been removed as deputy regional governor of Dobrich.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
On the sidelines of parliament, GERB leader Boyko Borissov criticized the legislative body for its lack of productivity over the past month and a half
The government is set to discuss compensation for those affected by the recent major fires in Bulgaria
Pavlov indicated that the president would consider which party is inclined to delay the mandate when deciding whom to grant it to
GERB leader Boyko Borissov likened the political situation to a weather forecast, commenting on the prospects of securing a third term
Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has clarified that the airbase near Graf Ignatievo will not include facilities for storing nuclear weapons
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed his willingness to remain in office if the third mandate is not fulfilled and the country must be governed by an acting cabinet once again
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU