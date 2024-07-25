Putin and Assad Meet in Moscow to Discuss Middle East Tensions
Near Alaska: Russian and Chinese Bombers Team Up for Provocative Patrol
Russia and China announced that their nuclear-capable strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol near Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic
Russia Announces Capture of Two Ukrainian Villages
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine
US Journalist Evan Gershkovich Sentenced to 16 Years in Russia on Espionage Charges
In Yekaterinburg, an American journalist, Evan Gershkovich, was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to global news agencies
Russia Critiques US Politics Following Trump's Assassination Attempt
A new T-shirt featuring Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, has surfaced on a Russian online store, branded as the "Trump for Russia 2024 T-shirt"
Russia and China Launch Joint Naval Exercises in South China Sea
Russia and China have commenced joint military exercises, dubbed Maritime Interaction 2024, in the South China Sea
US to Deploy Long-Range Missiles in Germany, Prompting Russian Military Alert
The United States plans to deploy long-range Tomahawk missiles in Germany