Putin and Assad Meet in Moscow to Discuss Middle East Tensions

World » RUSSIA | July 25, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Putin and Assad Meet in Moscow to Discuss Middle East Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Syrian leader Bashar Assad to the Kremlin for a meeting in Moscow. The two leaders discussed the rising tensions in the Middle East, including the conflict in Gaza and recent clashes between Lebanon and Israel.

Putin expressed concern over how these regional conflicts are impacting Syria. “I’m interested in your perspective on the unfolding situation in the region,” he told Assad. “Unfortunately, we are witnessing a trend towards escalation, and this also affects Syria,” Putin remarked, referencing the conflict in Gaza.

Assad responded by emphasizing the importance of their discussion amidst global and regional events. “Given the current developments worldwide and in the Eurasian region, our meeting is crucial for exploring the details of these events and their potential outcomes and scenarios,” Assad stated to Putin.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, the relationship between Assad and Putin has strengthened significantly. Russia has been a key ally of Assad, providing substantial military support and diplomatic backing. This alliance has been pivotal in bolstering Assad's regime against both domestic opposition and international criticism, solidifying Russia’s strategic influence in the region.

