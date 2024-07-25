Putin and Assad Meet in Moscow to Discuss Middle East Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Syrian leader Bashar Assad to the Kremlin for a meeting in Moscow. The two leaders discussed the rising tensions in the Middle East, including the conflict in Gaza and recent clashes between Lebanon and Israel.

Putin expressed concern over how these regional conflicts are impacting Syria. “I’m interested in your perspective on the unfolding situation in the region,” he told Assad. “Unfortunately, we are witnessing a trend towards escalation, and this also affects Syria,” Putin remarked, referencing the conflict in Gaza.

Assad responded by emphasizing the importance of their discussion amidst global and regional events. “Given the current developments worldwide and in the Eurasian region, our meeting is crucial for exploring the details of these events and their potential outcomes and scenarios,” Assad stated to Putin.