Bulgarian Arrested in Greece to Be Extradited to the US for Smuggling Charges

Crime | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:44
Greece has confirmed the extradition of a Bulgarian citizen to the United States, following a decision by the Greek Supreme Court, reports BNR. The individual, who was arrested in Serres, faces charges of involvement in a criminal organization and smuggling.

The Bulgarian was detained under an Interpol "red notice" for allegedly smuggling goods from the US through Bulgaria to Russia. According to Greek authorities, the individual imported integrated circuits and other electronic components from the US, using funds from a Bulgarian company. He then sold these components to Russia without the necessary permissions, violating U.S. export restrictions imposed on Moscow.

The Bulgarian is accused of forming a criminal group to facilitate this smuggling operation. Despite the defendant's argument that extradition would breach his right to a fair trial, the Greek Supreme Court upheld the decision. Following this ruling, the Greek Ministry of Justice has authorized the transfer of the individual to American judicial authorities.

