Unbelievable Inequality: How the Top 1% Outpaced the Bottom 50% by 34 Times

World | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:17
Bulgaria: Unbelievable Inequality: How the Top 1% Outpaced the Bottom 50% by 34 Times Generated with AI @Copilot

Oxfam has revealed that the wealth accumulated by the richest 1 percent of the global population has surged to 42 trillion dollars over the past decade, which is nearly 34 times more than the wealth held by the bottom 50 percent. This finding was disclosed ahead of the G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting starting today in Rio de Janeiro.

The report indicates that the average per capita wealth for the top 1 percent increased by nearly 400,000 dollars over the decade, in stark contrast to a mere 335 dollars, or about 9 cents a day, per person in the bottom half of the wealth distribution.

During their meeting in Rio, G20 finance ministers are anticipated to discuss the foundations for a global agreement to increase taxes on the super-rich. This proposal, introduced by Brazil and supported by South Africa and France, aims to address global inequality.

Max Lawson, Oxfam's Inequality Director, criticized the current situation, stating, "Inequality has reached grotesque levels, and governments are failing to shield people and the planet from its devastating effects. The wealthiest 1 percent continue to amass more wealth, leaving the rest to struggle."

Lawson emphasized that it is now crucial to raise taxes on the super-rich and that this week will serve as a significant test to determine whether governments are prepared to pursue this path.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: decade, richest, Oxfam

Related Articles:

Shocking Report: Rich 1% Emit as Much CO2 as 5 Billion!

A recent report from the poverty-combating NGO, Oxfam, highlights the startling carbon footprint of the world's wealthiest individuals

Society » Environment | November 20, 2023, Monday // 16:13

The Richest Man in the World: Elon Musk regained the Top Spot in the ranking

Elon Musk regained the title of the richest man in the world and overtook the owner of fashion brands Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior - Bernard Arnault

World | June 2, 2023, Friday // 09:05

Musk is no longer the Richest Man in the World

Billionaire Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world, according to data from "Forbes"

Business | December 14, 2022, Wednesday // 12:39

Oxfam Report: 2,153 Billionaires Have More Wealth than 4.6 Billion People

About 2,000 of the world's richest people own more than the poorest 4 billion and 600 million.

Society | January 20, 2020, Monday // 13:13

2019 - The Second Warmest Year ever Recorded

2019 is the second warmest year ever recorded, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has announced, quoted by France Press.

Society » Environment | January 9, 2020, Thursday // 07:45

Rihanna is the Richest Female Singer in the World

Rihanna is the richest lady in the music world.

Lifestyle | June 5, 2019, Wednesday // 14:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Terror Threat Looms Over Paris Olympics: Seven Arrested in Belgium

Seven individuals were detained in Belgium following a series of 14 raids conducted across multiple cities as part of a counter-terrorism operation aimed at preventing an attack ahead of the Paris Olympic Games

World » EU | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 17:54

Near Alaska: Russian and Chinese Bombers Team Up for Provocative Patrol

Russia and China announced that their nuclear-capable strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol near Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic

World » Russia | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 15:30

EU Sues Bulgaria: Three Lawsuits Filed for Breach of European Regulations

On Thursday, the European Commission filed three lawsuits against Bulgaria at the EU Court of Justice for failing to apply European legislation properly

World » EU | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 15:21

Putin and Assad Meet in Moscow to Discuss Middle East Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Syrian leader Bashar Assad to the Kremlin for a meeting in Moscow

World » Russia | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:07

Israeli Forces Discover Bodies of Five Hostages Killed by Hamas

The Israeli army announced yesterday that it had discovered the bodies of five hostages who were killed by the Palestinian group Hamas during their attack on October 7

World | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:08

IMF’s Chief: Prolonged Economic Stagnation Will Widen Global Inequalities

A meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the G-20 countries kicks off today in Rio de Janeiro

World | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria