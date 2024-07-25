Borissov Criticizes Parliament's Inaction: 'No Progress in a Month and a Half'

Politics | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:42
Bulgaria: Borissov Criticizes Parliament's Inaction: 'No Progress in a Month and a Half'

On the sidelines of parliament, GERB leader Boyko Borissov criticized the legislative body for its lack of productivity over the past month and a half. Speaking to journalists, Borissov remarked that despite his busy schedule, including meetings with five ambassadors, a European negotiator, and a foreign commission, the parliament has failed to achieve anything significant.

Borisov expressed frustration, stating, “When someone wants to focus on their own business, they can do so. This parliament has not accomplished anything for a month and a half, except for taking advantage of media opportunities. It seems it will continue to be ineffective, as I have been dealing with issues related to aridity along Deliormana. The water pipeline project connecting Ruse, Targovishte, and several smaller towns is stalled. Many dams are only half full or silted. We are using the parliament for declarations, insults, and division rather than for constructive work.”

He further highlighted that the parliament session ended abruptly at 10:15 a.m. while he was occupied with diplomatic engagements. “Should we continue to work this way in August, or should we just observe the parties? I have been advocating that the parties present their plans to the voters. If there is something urgent, we will support it. However, imitating work for media exposure, as we have for the past month and a half, seems inappropriate. It would be better for everyone to monitor each other, as there appears to be sabotage within,” Borissov added.

