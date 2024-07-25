Borissov Criticizes Parliament's Inaction: 'No Progress in a Month and a Half'

Borissov Compared Political Landscape in Bulgaria to Weather Forecast
GERB leader Boyko Borissov likened the political situation to a weather forecast, commenting on the prospects of securing a third term
In a special statement today, deputies from Ahmed Dogan’s faction of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), led by Timur Khalilov, accused acting Prime Minister Glavchev of showing clear signs of dependence on Delyan Peevski
The government is set to discuss compensation for those affected by the recent major fires in Bulgaria
Pavlov indicated that the president would consider which party is inclined to delay the mandate when deciding whom to grant it to
Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has clarified that the airbase near Graf Ignatievo will not include facilities for storing nuclear weapons
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed his willingness to remain in office if the third mandate is not fulfilled and the country must be governed by an acting cabinet once again
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU