IMF’s Chief: Prolonged Economic Stagnation Will Widen Global Inequalities

World | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:36
Bulgaria: IMF’s Chief: Prolonged Economic Stagnation Will Widen Global Inequalities

A meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the G-20 countries kicks off today in Rio de Janeiro, as reported by BTA.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has issued a warning about the rising global inequalities in a blog post ahead of the meeting. She noted that prolonged periods of slow economic growth could exacerbate global inequalities, though a balanced set of policies could help mitigate this effect.

Georgieva's analysis highlights that the global economy is slowing down, which could significantly hinder efforts to combat poverty and inequality. The IMF's updated economic outlook forecasts global growth at 3.2 percent for this year and 3.3 percent in 2025, a decline from the average 3.8 percent growth observed at the start of the century before the pandemic. The IMF’s projections for medium-term growth continue to reflect some of the lowest levels seen in recent decades.

The IMF’s new analysis reveals that stagnation lasting four years or more can increase income inequality across countries by nearly 20 percent, a sharper rise compared to the impact of recessions. Georgieva emphasized that the longer the world experiences low growth, the more pronounced the inequalities will become. She added that growing inequality can lead to increased dissatisfaction with economic integration and technological progress.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Georgieva, IMF, inequalities

Related Articles:

IMF Warns: Bulgaria’s Inflation Remains High, Reforms Needed!

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that Bulgaria's economy has shown resilience amid recent shocks, achieving a soft landing with growth expected to slow to 1.8% this year.

Business » Finance | June 17, 2024, Monday // 17:33

IMF Director Georgieva: AI's Tsunami Effect on Employment

According to Reuters, Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) will impact a significant portion of the global job market in the near future

World | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 10:16

IMF Director Urges Bulgaria Not to Miss Euro Adoption Chance

In a recent interview with BTA, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, emphasized the importance for Bulgaria to seize the opportunity to adopt the euro, stressing that it is achievable with the right political will

Business » Finance | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

Kristalina Georgieva Secures Second Term as IMF Chief

Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva has been appointed for a second term at the helm of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

World | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:00

IMF Forecasts Realistic Timeline for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry in 2025

Jean-Francois Dauphin, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Bulgaria, has expressed confidence that Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone by 2025 is a realistic goal

Business » Finance | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

IMF Concludes Regular Mission in Bulgaria, Recommends Restoring VAT to Pre-Pandemic Levels

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has wrapped up its regular mission in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Terror Threat Looms Over Paris Olympics: Seven Arrested in Belgium

Seven individuals were detained in Belgium following a series of 14 raids conducted across multiple cities as part of a counter-terrorism operation aimed at preventing an attack ahead of the Paris Olympic Games

World » EU | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 17:54

Near Alaska: Russian and Chinese Bombers Team Up for Provocative Patrol

Russia and China announced that their nuclear-capable strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol near Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic

World » Russia | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 15:30

EU Sues Bulgaria: Three Lawsuits Filed for Breach of European Regulations

On Thursday, the European Commission filed three lawsuits against Bulgaria at the EU Court of Justice for failing to apply European legislation properly

World » EU | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 15:21

Putin and Assad Meet in Moscow to Discuss Middle East Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Syrian leader Bashar Assad to the Kremlin for a meeting in Moscow

World » Russia | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:07

Unbelievable Inequality: How the Top 1% Outpaced the Bottom 50% by 34 Times

Oxfam has revealed that the wealth accumulated by the richest 1 percent of the global population has surged to 42 trillion dollars over the past decade

World | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:17

Israeli Forces Discover Bodies of Five Hostages Killed by Hamas

The Israeli army announced yesterday that it had discovered the bodies of five hostages who were killed by the Palestinian group Hamas during their attack on October 7

World | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria