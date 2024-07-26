Child Struck by Bus in Sunny Beach
A 7-year-old boy was struck by a bus in Sunny Beach last night, reports BNR. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the "Continental" bus stop. The bus, a "MAN" with Sofia plates, was driven by a 65-year-old man who hit the child while he was crossing the road for reasons that remain unclear. The boy, from the village of Gyulovtsa, sustained injuries to his left leg, including his lower leg and thigh. He has been admitted to the "Shock Room" at Burgas Hospital but is not in life-threatening condition.
In a separate incident reported today by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a truck with Burgas registration, driven by a 74-year-old resident of Pomorie, failed to yield at the roundabout of Stefan Stambolov and Yakim Yakimov streets. The truck collided with an Opel Zafira with Varna plates, which was moving legally. The driver of the Opel, a 43-year-old man from Yasenovo, Rouen, was involved in the accident.
A 58-year-old woman from Struya, Rouen, who was a passenger in the Opel, sustained a chest injury. She has been taken to the Heart and Brain Hospital for treatment.
