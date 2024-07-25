Netanyahu to US Congress: Israel and America Must Stand Together

Near Alaska: Russian and Chinese Bombers Team Up for Provocative Patrol
Russia and China announced that their nuclear-capable strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol near Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic
America and Israel must remain united, stated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the beginning of his speech to the US Congress, which was met with prolonged applause from standing Republican parliamentarians, AFP reported.
In contrast, some Democratic Party representatives remained seated. Netanyahu expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden for his sincere support for Israel, Reuters noted.
Addressing US lawmakers, Netanyahu mentioned his government's active efforts to free hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza, expressing confidence in the success of these efforts. He also condemned the "axis of terror" in Iran.
"In the Middle East, the Iranian 'axis of terror' is challenging the United States, Israel, and our Arab friends. This is not a clash of civilizations, but a clash between barbarism and civilization," he stated from the House of Representatives rostrum.
Netanyahu's address was boycotted by dozens of Democrats, who were outraged by the high death toll among the Palestinian population and alarmed by the humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel's war against Hamas.
Seven individuals were detained in Belgium following a series of 14 raids conducted across multiple cities as part of a counter-terrorism operation aimed at preventing an attack ahead of the Paris Olympic Games
On Thursday, the European Commission filed three lawsuits against Bulgaria at the EU Court of Justice for failing to apply European legislation properly
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Syrian leader Bashar Assad to the Kremlin for a meeting in Moscow
Oxfam has revealed that the wealth accumulated by the richest 1 percent of the global population has surged to 42 trillion dollars over the past decade
The Israeli army announced yesterday that it had discovered the bodies of five hostages who were killed by the Palestinian group Hamas during their attack on October 7
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU