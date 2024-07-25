Addressing the Nation: Biden Cites Unity and Democracy in Decision to Pass the Baton

Joe Biden, in his first speech after announcing his withdrawal from the race for the White House, addressed the nation from the Oval Office. He emphasized the legacy of his predecessors and expressed confidence that his term was successful enough to merit a second. However, he acknowledged a turning point had come, making it time to pass the baton.

Biden, who has spent more than 50 years in politics, stated it was time to "pass the baton to a new generation," seeing this as "the best way to unite the nation." He said his decision to withdraw from the campaign was an effort to protect democracy, setting aside his personal ambitions. Biden listed his administration's accomplishments and stated that for the next six months, he would focus on his role as president.

The president's term expires at 12:00 on January 20, 2025. Biden reiterated his support for Vice President Kamala Harris, who has secured enough Democratic delegate votes to gain the presidential nomination. Republican opponents called for Biden to step down immediately after his announcement not to seek a second term.

Biden's decision to withdraw followed a lackluster performance in a debate against Donald Trump in late June and pressure from Democratic Party members and donors. He is the first sitting president not to seek re-election since Lyndon Johnson in 1968, who withdrew due to the Vietnam War. Biden stated, "Over the past few weeks, I have realized that I must unite my party. I believe that my time as president, my leadership around the world, and my vision for the future of our country deserved a second term. But nothing should stand in the way of saving my democracy, including personal ambition. That's why I decided the best solution was to pass the baton to the next generation."

In response to Biden's withdrawal, Donald Trump has turned his focus to Vice President Kamala Harris. In his first appearance since Biden's announcement, Trump criticized Harris, blaming her for mass illegal immigration. He called her an "ultraliberal driving force" and accused her of allowing 20 million illegal immigrants to enter the US. Although Biden tasked Harris with working with Central American countries to manage migration, border security has never been her primary commitment.