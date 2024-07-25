Fire Contained at Bulgarian-Greek Border, No Threat to Nearby Villages

Society » INCIDENTS | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 08:46
Bulgaria: Fire Contained at Bulgarian-Greek Border, No Threat to Nearby Villages @Ministry of Defense

The fire on the border with Greece has been successfully stopped from entering Bulgarian territory above the villages of Petrovo and Goleshovo. The fire, which flared up yesterday at 7 pm and reached the border furrow, was contained thanks to the swift intervention of firefighters, forest officials, and the military. Brief rainfall in the area also aided in combating the fire, and there are currently no reports of outbreaks on Bulgarian soil.

Throughout the night, over 30 firefighters, supported by three fire engines, remained on duty at the scene to ensure the fire did not spread. Later today, a drone will be deployed to monitor and determine if there are any active fronts of the fire moving towards Bulgarian territory. Initial reports indicate that outbreaks are still present on Greek territory.

An operational headquarters meeting is scheduled for this morning to decide on further actions. Plamen Poyukov, head of the Katuntsi State Police Department, stated on BNT that the situation remained calm overnight. He confirmed that the fire is under control, with no observed escalation. Although smoke is still visible, adequate equipment and manpower are in place to manage the situation.

Major Borislav Voinov, commander of the 3rd mechanized battalion in Blagoevgrad, highlighted the challenges posed by minefields in controlling the fire. The rugged terrain complicates demining efforts, especially since the anti-personnel mines are made of Bakelite and cannot be detected by metal detectors.

