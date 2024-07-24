Heavy Showers and Hail Expected in North-Eastern Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 08:24
Bulgaria: Heavy Showers and Hail Expected in North-Eastern Bulgaria @Pixabay

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued weather warnings for today, with an orange code for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, and Silistra. The rest of the country is under a yellow code, except for the districts of Sofia-grad, Pernik, Kyustendil, Vidin, Vratsa, and Montana.

In North-Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains of the South, significant weather phenomena are expected. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop, leading to short-term but temporarily intense rain showers, thunderstorms, and hail. In contrast, the western regions will experience predominantly sunny weather. A weak to moderate wind from the west-northwest will bring cooler air, causing temperatures to drop. The maximum temperatures will generally range between 27° and 32°, dropping to about 25° in North-Eastern Bulgaria and around 27° in Sofia.

Over the Black Sea, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will also develop, bringing short-term, occasionally intense rain and thunder showers. There will be conditions for hail, and a moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 27° and 30°, with sea water temperatures at 28°-29°. The sea will have moderate waves, rated at 2-3 points.

Mountain areas will see the development of cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds, resulting in brief but temporarily intense showers and thunderstorms in many places. There will also be conditions for hail, and a moderate northwesterly wind will prevail. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 18°, and at 2000 meters, it will be around 15°.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, temperatures, rain

Related Articles:

Sunny Mornings, Stormy Afternoons: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast

|

Afternoon Showers and Hail Expected as Yellow Code Issued in Bulgaria

|

Torrential Rain Causes Widespread Flooding and Damage in Kazanlak

|

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning Turns to Stormy Afternoon Across the Country

|

Yellow Code Warning for High Temperatures Issued for Southern and Southeastern Bulgaria

|

Extreme Heat Expected Across Bulgaria on July 18

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

July 21 Sets Record as Hottest Day Ever Recorded Globally

On July 21, Sunday, the Earth experienced its hottest day ever recorded

Society » Environment | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 14:08

Sunny Mornings, Stormy Afternoons: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast

Today, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny during the morning across most parts of the country

Society » Environment | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:20

Afternoon Showers and Hail Expected as Yellow Code Issued in Bulgaria

The air mass over Bulgaria will continue to be unstable today, leading to a yellow code warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorms issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:02

Torrential Rain Causes Widespread Flooding and Damage in Kazanlak

Torrential rainfall struck the city of Kazanlak this afternoon, leading to significant flooding in one of its major districts

Society » Environment | July 22, 2024, Monday // 16:48

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning Turns to Stormy Afternoon Across the Country

On Monday morning, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts predominantly sunny weather across most of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 22, 2024, Monday // 08:16

Yellow Code Warning for High Temperatures Issued for Southern and Southeastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures in regions mainly in southern and southeastern Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 08:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria