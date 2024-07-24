Heavy Showers and Hail Expected in North-Eastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued weather warnings for today, with an orange code for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, and Silistra. The rest of the country is under a yellow code, except for the districts of Sofia-grad, Pernik, Kyustendil, Vidin, Vratsa, and Montana.

In North-Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains of the South, significant weather phenomena are expected. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop, leading to short-term but temporarily intense rain showers, thunderstorms, and hail. In contrast, the western regions will experience predominantly sunny weather. A weak to moderate wind from the west-northwest will bring cooler air, causing temperatures to drop. The maximum temperatures will generally range between 27° and 32°, dropping to about 25° in North-Eastern Bulgaria and around 27° in Sofia.

Over the Black Sea, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will also develop, bringing short-term, occasionally intense rain and thunder showers. There will be conditions for hail, and a moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 27° and 30°, with sea water temperatures at 28°-29°. The sea will have moderate waves, rated at 2-3 points.

Mountain areas will see the development of cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds, resulting in brief but temporarily intense showers and thunderstorms in many places. There will also be conditions for hail, and a moderate northwesterly wind will prevail. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 18°, and at 2000 meters, it will be around 15°.