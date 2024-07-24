Sitting atop a stack of ammunition crates at a secret military base, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi remains tight-lipped about the arrival of Ukraine’s long-awaited F-16 fighter jets. While Dutch and other allies have indicated they will arrive soon—perhaps this week or in August—Syrskyi, the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, refrains from giving a specific timeline. In his first interview with the British "Guardian," he smiles apologetically, acknowledging he knows more but cannot share details.

As Ukraine’s new military leader, Syrskyi’s daunting task is to overcome the larger Russian force. Despite Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion two and a half years ago, Syrskyi acknowledges the substantial resources of the Russian military, which has expanded from an initial 100,000 troops to 520,000, with a target of 690,000 by the end of 2024. The equipment disparity is also significant, with Russian tanks, artillery systems, and armored personnel carriers having all seen considerable increases.

Syrskyi points out that the Russian advantage in both manpower and equipment is evident in recent battlefield developments. Since last fall, Ukrainian forces have faced setbacks, including the strategic withdrawal from Avdiivka, a move coinciding with a six-month pause in US arms supplies. The Russians have continued to advance in eastern Donbas, capturing territories and opening new fronts, such as the recent assault on Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Syrskyi describes the current situation as "very difficult," but he remains optimistic. He believes the advance of Russian forces can be stopped, stressing the bravery and capability of Ukrainian soldiers and officers. He cites the unsuccessful Russian attempt to seize Kharkiv and the Sumy region as evidence of Ukrainian resilience, and he is confident that any further Russian advances, such as in Zaporizhzhia, can be countered effectively.

The general contrasts recent Russian tactical successes, which he views as localized rather than strategic breakthroughs, with Ukraine’s ongoing efforts. Syrskyi highlights that Russia’s gains have come at a high human cost, with Ukrainian casualties reportedly lower than those of the Kremlin's forces. While specific figures are sensitive, Sirsky emphasizes the heavy toll on both sides.

Differentiating his tactics from those of Russian commanders, Syrskyi focuses on preserving the lives of his troops and avoiding futile attacks. He prioritizes moving to more defensible positions rather than defending ruins to the death. Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing for the arrival of F-16s, which will enhance air defenses and precision strikes, though these jets will need to stay well clear of the front line due to Russia’s strong air defenses.

Ukraine is also leveraging unmanned aerial systems, including drones and robotic ground systems, to compensate for the disparity in aviation capabilities. These technologies have been effective in targeting Russian infrastructure and naval assets, with successful strikes on critical sites and significant damage to the Russian Black Sea fleet.

Looking ahead, Syrskyi remains hopeful about Ukraine’s ability to reclaim occupied territories, including Crimea. He believes that restoring the borders as they were in 1991 is feasible and that his forces will continue to strive towards this goal. Despite his background in Soviet military traditions, Syrskyi is seen as a disciplined leader who remains deeply involved in frontline operations, contrasting with his charismatic predecessor.

As Ukraine faces the challenge of replenishing its ranks and maintaining morale, Syrskyi calls on all Ukrainians, including those abroad, to contribute to the national effort. Plans are underway to form a new legion of Ukrainians in neighboring Poland, aiming to bolster forces and strengthen ties between the military and its people. Syrskyi’s approach, supported by President Zelensky, reflects a commitment to achieving victory, even if the timeline remains uncertain.

The general concludes with a resolute statement about the urgency of their mission, underscoring that there is no more important task for Ukraine than winning the war and securing its sovereignty.