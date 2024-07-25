Bulgaria Offers Hungary Oil Products Amid Lukoil Transit Disruption

EU Report Highlights Persistent Challenges in Bulgarian Media Transparency and Independence
The media environment in Bulgaria remains troubled by concerns regarding the independence of the press and the influence of political and economic forces
Bulgaria has extended an offer to supply Hungary with petroleum products following Ukraine's suspension of crude oil transit from Lukoil to Hungarian refineries. The Hungarian Foreign Ministry confirmed this development.
Peter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, stated that while there is no direct oil pipeline linking the two countries, Bulgaria has assured that it can provide additional oil products through various transfer methods if needed, as reported by Reuters.
Previously, Szijjártó had indicated that Hungary has no viable alternatives to Russian oil supplies via Ukraine due to the lack of necessary infrastructure.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria has officially signed a contract for a feasibility study on the development of an East-West energy corridor
In 2023, Bulgaria collected 217 million BGN from a windfall tax on firms in the oil, natural gas, coal, and petroleum products sectors, according to Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova.
The Association of the Organizations of Bulgarian Employers (AOBE) has urgently called for government action to address the soaring electricity prices affecting businesses in Bulgaria
An informal agreement was reached on the possibility of Bulgargaz offering for transfer part of the rights under its agreement with Turkish energy company BOTAS ,signed on January 3, 2023, said caretaker Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov during a hearing i
Bulgargaz has initiated legal proceedings against Gazprom, seeking 400 million euros in compensation for damages caused by the unilateral suspension
Today marks the implementation of new electricity and heating prices across Bulgaria
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU