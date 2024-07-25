Bulgaria Offers Hungary Oil Products Amid Lukoil Transit Disruption

Bulgaria has extended an offer to supply Hungary with petroleum products following Ukraine's suspension of crude oil transit from Lukoil to Hungarian refineries. The Hungarian Foreign Ministry confirmed this development.

Peter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, stated that while there is no direct oil pipeline linking the two countries, Bulgaria has assured that it can provide additional oil products through various transfer methods if needed, as reported by Reuters.

Previously, Szijjártó had indicated that Hungary has no viable alternatives to Russian oil supplies via Ukraine due to the lack of necessary infrastructure.