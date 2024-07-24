Poland Threatens to Block Ukraine's EU Integration Over Historical Dispute
Ukraine's entry into the EU hinges on resolving the Volhynia tragedy, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to Ukrinform. He emphasized that while Poland supports Ukraine extensively, unresolved historical issues continue to strain Polish-Ukrainian relations. Kosiniak-Kamysz asserted that realpolitik necessitates issuing an ultimatum: Ukraine will not join the EU without addressing the Volhynia massacre case.
The Deputy Prime Minister noted that for Poland, a victorious end to the war for Ukraine is crucial, as any other outcome poses an immediate threat to Poland. This sentiment was echoed by Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the Polish "Law and Justice" party, who linked Ukraine's EU integration to resolving historical disputes.
The Volhynia tragedy remains a contentious topic in Ukrainian-Polish relations, with differing perspectives on the causes, responsibility, and number of victims. Poland maintains that Ukraine bears full responsibility for the crimes committed in Volhynia during 1943-1945. In contrast, Ukraine argues that both sides share responsibility and that mutual apologies are necessary.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Assures Victory Despite Challenges: 'We Will Win, and I Know How'
Sitting atop a stack of ammunition crates at a secret military base, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi remains tight-lipped about the arrival of Ukraine’s long-awaited F-16 fighter jets
Kuleba: Ukraine is Ready for Good-Faith Peace Talks with Russia
Ukraine is prepared for good-faith peace talks with Russia if Moscow is willing, though no such indication has come from Moscow
Air Alert in Romania After Russian Attack on Ukrainian Ports
Residents of Tulcea County in Southeastern Romania received warnings via the Ro-Alert system last night after multiple drones were detected approaching the border
Kharkiv Struck by Russian Missiles, Air Alert Issued in Eastern Ukraine
An air alert was issued in several regions of eastern Ukraine last night as tensions remained high
Hungary Blocks EU Military Aid to Ukraine Over Lukoil Oil Transit Dispute
Hungary will block European Union refunds to member states that provided ammunition to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes the transit of oil from Russia's Lukoil through a pipeline across Ukrainian territory,
New Bills from Zelensky Extend Martial Law in Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new bills to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, seeking to extend martial law and general mobilization for the 12th time