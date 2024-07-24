Poland Threatens to Block Ukraine's EU Integration Over Historical Dispute

Ukraine's entry into the EU hinges on resolving the Volhynia tragedy, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to Ukrinform. He emphasized that while Poland supports Ukraine extensively, unresolved historical issues continue to strain Polish-Ukrainian relations. Kosiniak-Kamysz asserted that realpolitik necessitates issuing an ultimatum: Ukraine will not join the EU without addressing the Volhynia massacre case.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that for Poland, a victorious end to the war for Ukraine is crucial, as any other outcome poses an immediate threat to Poland. This sentiment was echoed by Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the Polish "Law and Justice" party, who linked Ukraine's EU integration to resolving historical disputes.

The Volhynia tragedy remains a contentious topic in Ukrainian-Polish relations, with differing perspectives on the causes, responsibility, and number of victims. Poland maintains that Ukraine bears full responsibility for the crimes committed in Volhynia during 1943-1945. In contrast, Ukraine argues that both sides share responsibility and that mutual apologies are necessary.