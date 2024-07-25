Kuleba: Ukraine is Ready for Good-Faith Peace Talks with Russia

Ukraine is prepared for good-faith peace talks with Russia if Moscow is willing, though no such indication has come from Moscow, stated Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou. Wang emphasized that resolving the "Ukraine conflict" should happen at the negotiating table, with China ready to mediate, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. Wang reiterated China's commitment to a political solution and highlighted the growing risks as the conflict enters its third year. He also noted varying degrees of willingness to negotiate from both Ukraine and Russia, though the conditions and timing are not yet ripe. Wang stressed China's readiness to aid in a ceasefire and peace talks and to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Kuleba appreciated China's constructive role in promoting peace, stating that Ukraine values China's initiatives and is willing to engage in meaningful dialogue with Russia aimed at achieving a just and sustainable peace. Following this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that Ukraine's signal aligns with Russia's position but emphasized the need for more details, noting Russia's openness to negotiations.

Earlier this year, a ceasefire proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin was rejected by the US. Putin has indicated a willingness to end the war with a ceasefire but is prepared to continue fighting if Kyiv and the West do not respond. In June, Putin demanded Ukraine renounce its NATO ambitions and cede control of four regions to Russia, a condition rejected by Ukrainian authorities as equivalent to capitulation.