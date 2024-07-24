Bulgaria: Roman-Era Sarcophagus Discovered on Varna Beach

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | July 24, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Roman-Era Sarcophagus Discovered on Varna Beach @Ministry of Interior

An ancient sarcophagus from the Roman era was accidentally discovered on the beach near the Varna resort of Sts Constantine and Helena, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior. A former policeman on holiday in the area noticed the sarcophagus and reported it to the Fifth Regional Department-Varna. The unattended artifact was located near a newly built but still non-operational complex.

Specialists from the Archaeological Museum and a representative of the Main Directorate "Inspectorate for the Protection of Cultural Heritage" at the Ministry of Culture inspected the site. They concluded that the sarcophagus dates back to the Roman era, specifically the 2nd-3rd century AD, featuring rich relief decoration. It measures approximately 90 x 235 x 75 cm and is adorned with garlands, animal heads, rosettes, labris (double-edged ax), and other images.

The heavy artifact has been transported to the Archaeological Museum in Varna for further examination. The Ministry of the Interior has not provided additional details on how the sarcophagus ended up on the beach. The case has been reported to the Varna District Prosecutor's Office, and an investigation is underway.

According to the Bulgarian media outlet "24 Hours," the sarcophagus may have been intended for use as a table, as it was found with a modern marble lid featuring three niches. Experts suspect it was cut to fit the top, and it had been painted with facade paint, which is now being cleaned, according to Milen Marinov, a restorer at the historical museum in Varna.

