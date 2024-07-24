Bulgarian Heart Transplant Recipient Clinches Five Medals at European Championship

EU Report Highlights Persistent Challenges in Bulgarian Media Transparency and Independence
The media environment in Bulgaria remains troubled by concerns regarding the independence of the press and the influence of political and economic forces
Ognyan Ganchev from Shumen has achieved a remarkable feat at the European Transplant Championship held in Lisbon, Portugal. Competing with a transplanted heart, Ganchev secured two gold medals and three silver medals. His gold victories came in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 100-meter backstroke events. He also earned silver in the 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter backstroke, and the badminton tournament.
The Bulgarian team of athletes with transplanted organs, known as Bulgaria Team Transplant, announced Ganchev's accomplishments. They highlighted that during the first two days of the championship, Bulgarian competitors collectively won 13 medals.
France has been provisionally selected to host the 2030 Winter Games
Bulgaria's Aleksandar (Sasha) Vezenkov has officially been released by the Toronto Raptors
Grandmaster Antoaneta Stefanova secured third place at the women’s accelerated chess tournament held in Xi'an, China
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most accomplished tennis player, has maintained his position in the ATP world rankings top 10 for the 13th consecutive week
Nikola Tsolov of Bulgaria achieved his first Formula 3 main event win by clinching victory in the long race at the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Bulgaria's remarkable performance at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, a milestone that remains a proud chapter in the nation's sporting history
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU