Bulgarian Heart Transplant Recipient Clinches Five Medals at European Championship

Ognyan Ganchev from Shumen has achieved a remarkable feat at the European Transplant Championship held in Lisbon, Portugal. Competing with a transplanted heart, Ganchev secured two gold medals and three silver medals. His gold victories came in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 100-meter backstroke events. He also earned silver in the 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter backstroke, and the badminton tournament.

The Bulgarian team of athletes with transplanted organs, known as Bulgaria Team Transplant, announced Ganchev's accomplishments. They highlighted that during the first two days of the championship, Bulgarian competitors collectively won 13 medals.