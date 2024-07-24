Bulgarian Heart Transplant Recipient Clinches Five Medals at European Championship

Sports | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Heart Transplant Recipient Clinches Five Medals at European Championship

Ognyan Ganchev from Shumen has achieved a remarkable feat at the European Transplant Championship held in Lisbon, Portugal. Competing with a transplanted heart, Ganchev secured two gold medals and three silver medals. His gold victories came in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 100-meter backstroke events. He also earned silver in the 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter backstroke, and the badminton tournament.

The Bulgarian team of athletes with transplanted organs, known as Bulgaria Team Transplant, announced Ganchev's accomplishments. They highlighted that during the first two days of the championship, Bulgarian competitors collectively won 13 medals.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heart, Bulgarian, European

Related Articles:

EU Report Highlights Persistent Challenges in Bulgarian Media Transparency and Independence

The media environment in Bulgaria remains troubled by concerns regarding the independence of the press and the influence of political and economic forces

World » EU | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

European Commission Criticizes Bulgaria's Anti-Corruption Efforts and Judicial Integrity

The European Commission's report on the rule of law in Bulgaria for the past year highlights a lack of progress in securing effective investigations and a sufficient number of final convictions

World » EU | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:48

Political Maneuvering Sets Stage for October Elections in Bulgaria

Pavlov indicated that the president would consider which party is inclined to delay the mandate when deciding whom to grant it to

Politics | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:15

Bulgarian Hoteliers and Restaurateurs Warn of Bankruptcies Due to Rising Electricity Costs

Bulgarian restaurateurs and hoteliers are forecasting widespread bankruptcies due to soaring electricity costs

Business » Tourism | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:27

Hungary Blocks EU Military Aid to Ukraine Over Lukoil Oil Transit Dispute

Hungary will block European Union refunds to member states that provided ammunition to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes the transit of oil from Russia's Lukoil through a pipeline across Ukrainian territory,

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31

New Travel Warnings Issued for Bulgarians Visiting Greece

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued new guidelines for Bulgarians planning to visit Greece following a series of incidents

Business » Tourism | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

France Selected to Host 2030 Winter Games

France has been provisionally selected to host the 2030 Winter Games

Sports | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 14:03

Bulgarian Basketball Star Vezenkov Waives $6.6 Million to Leave Toronto Raptors

Bulgaria's Aleksandar (Sasha) Vezenkov has officially been released by the Toronto Raptors

Sports | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10

Bulgarian Grandmaster Stefanova Secures Podium Finish in Xi'an Chess Event

Grandmaster Antoaneta Stefanova secured third place at the women’s accelerated chess tournament held in Xi'an, China

Sports | July 22, 2024, Monday // 16:30

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Remains in ATP Top 10 as Others Climb the Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most accomplished tennis player, has maintained his position in the ATP world rankings top 10 for the 13th consecutive week

Sports | July 22, 2024, Monday // 09:48

Bulgarian Driver Nikola Tsolov Triumphs in Formula 3 Long Race

Nikola Tsolov of Bulgaria achieved his first Formula 3 main event win by clinching victory in the long race at the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary

Sports | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 16:00

30 Years On: The Legacy of Bulgaria's Historic 1994 World Cup Performance

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Bulgaria's remarkable performance at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, a milestone that remains a proud chapter in the nation's sporting history

Sports | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria