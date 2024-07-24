July 21 Sets Record as Hottest Day Ever Recorded Globally

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 14:08
Bulgaria: July 21 Sets Record as Hottest Day Ever Recorded Globally @Pixabay

On July 21, Sunday, the Earth experienced its hottest day ever recorded, according to data from the European Union Climate Change Office, "Copernicus." This organization, which has been monitoring weather patterns and climate trends since 1940, reported that the global average surface temperature reached 17.09 degrees Celsius. This surpasses the previous highest temperature of 17.08 degrees Celsius.

The "Copernicus" scientists noted a significant trend in recent months, with each month from June 2023 onward being hotter than the same month in the previous year. They predict that 2024 may surpass 2023 in terms of heat. The extreme temperatures are attributed to climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels and other human activities.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
