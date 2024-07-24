France Selected to Host 2030 Winter Games

Sports | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 14:03
Bulgaria: France Selected to Host 2030 Winter Games

France has been provisionally selected to host the 2030 Winter Games, with the final decision contingent on the country meeting key financial guarantee deadlines set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IOC made this decision during its session in Paris.

The French Alps bid had been favored by the IOC since June. However, due to the elections and the current caretaker government, France was unable to provide the required national and regional financial guarantees on time.

Looking ahead, the 2034 Winter Games are anticipated to be awarded to Salt Lake City, USA. IOC President Thomas Bach stated before the vote that the choice was conditional and that the contract for the event would only be finalized once the necessary state guarantees are in place.

In his address to the IOC Session, French President Emmanuel Macron assured that funding for the 2030 Winter Olympics would be secured. He pledged to assign this responsibility to the future prime minister of France. Macron emphasized the need for the new prime minister to not only secure these guarantees but also to enact the Olympic law under the new government.

Macron assured that the preparations for the Games would be completed on schedule, within budget, and in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. He acknowledged concerns about the current mountain conservation model in France but expressed confidence in the ability of the future organizing committee and regional companies to deliver the necessary preparations for the event.

The French government, currently in a transitional phase following the resignation of the cabinet led by Gabriel Attal last week, has been unable to provide the guarantees required by the IOC. The government remains in place until a new prime minister is appointed, but cannot ensure the necessary state guarantees for the Games.

The 2026 Winter Games are set to take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The Summer Olympics in Paris will commence on Friday, with Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Games and Brisbane set to host in 2032.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, winter, games

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Candidates Place in French Elections: Second and Third Positions Secured

The Ministry of the Interior of France has announced that Ivanka Dimitrova, representing the "National Rally" and born in Bulgaria, secured second place in the second round of elections

World » EU | July 8, 2024, Monday // 10:04

Shocking Upset in France: Leftists Defeat the Far-Right

The United Left "New Popular Front" is leading after the second round of early parliamentary elections in France, with a voter turnout exceeding 67%

World » EU | July 8, 2024, Monday // 09:30

Euro and European Stocks Surge on French Election Results

European markets reacted positively to the results of the first round of parliamentary voting in France

World » EU | July 1, 2024, Monday // 11:54

Macron Issues Dire Warning: France on Brink of Civil War!

President Emmanuel Macron warned of the potential for civil war in France due to the political strategies of far-right and far-left factions

World » EU | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 11:12

Armenia Boosts Military Arsenal with French CAESAR Howitzers Deal

France has finalized a deal to sell CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Armenia

World | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 15:26

EURO 2024: England Leads the Pack as Tournament Favorites

The European Football Championship in Germany is about to begin, with matches set in 10 German cities

Sports | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Heart Transplant Recipient Clinches Five Medals at European Championship

Ognyan Ganchev from Shumen has achieved a remarkable feat at the European Transplant Championship held in Lisbon, Portugal

Sports | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11

Bulgarian Basketball Star Vezenkov Waives $6.6 Million to Leave Toronto Raptors

Bulgaria's Aleksandar (Sasha) Vezenkov has officially been released by the Toronto Raptors

Sports | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10

Bulgarian Grandmaster Stefanova Secures Podium Finish in Xi'an Chess Event

Grandmaster Antoaneta Stefanova secured third place at the women’s accelerated chess tournament held in Xi'an, China

Sports | July 22, 2024, Monday // 16:30

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Remains in ATP Top 10 as Others Climb the Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most accomplished tennis player, has maintained his position in the ATP world rankings top 10 for the 13th consecutive week

Sports | July 22, 2024, Monday // 09:48

Bulgarian Driver Nikola Tsolov Triumphs in Formula 3 Long Race

Nikola Tsolov of Bulgaria achieved his first Formula 3 main event win by clinching victory in the long race at the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary

Sports | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 16:00

30 Years On: The Legacy of Bulgaria's Historic 1994 World Cup Performance

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Bulgaria's remarkable performance at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, a milestone that remains a proud chapter in the nation's sporting history

Sports | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria