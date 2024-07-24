France Selected to Host 2030 Winter Games

France has been provisionally selected to host the 2030 Winter Games, with the final decision contingent on the country meeting key financial guarantee deadlines set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IOC made this decision during its session in Paris.

The French Alps bid had been favored by the IOC since June. However, due to the elections and the current caretaker government, France was unable to provide the required national and regional financial guarantees on time.

Looking ahead, the 2034 Winter Games are anticipated to be awarded to Salt Lake City, USA. IOC President Thomas Bach stated before the vote that the choice was conditional and that the contract for the event would only be finalized once the necessary state guarantees are in place.

In his address to the IOC Session, French President Emmanuel Macron assured that funding for the 2030 Winter Olympics would be secured. He pledged to assign this responsibility to the future prime minister of France. Macron emphasized the need for the new prime minister to not only secure these guarantees but also to enact the Olympic law under the new government.

Macron assured that the preparations for the Games would be completed on schedule, within budget, and in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. He acknowledged concerns about the current mountain conservation model in France but expressed confidence in the ability of the future organizing committee and regional companies to deliver the necessary preparations for the event.

The French government, currently in a transitional phase following the resignation of the cabinet led by Gabriel Attal last week, has been unable to provide the guarantees required by the IOC. The government remains in place until a new prime minister is appointed, but cannot ensure the necessary state guarantees for the Games.

The 2026 Winter Games are set to take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The Summer Olympics in Paris will commence on Friday, with Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Games and Brisbane set to host in 2032.