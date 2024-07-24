European Commission Criticizes Bulgaria's Anti-Corruption Efforts and Judicial Integrity

EU Report Highlights Persistent Challenges in Bulgarian Media Transparency and Independence
The media environment in Bulgaria remains troubled by concerns regarding the independence of the press and the influence of political and economic forces
The European Commission's report on the rule of law in Bulgaria for the past year highlights a lack of progress in securing effective investigations and a sufficient number of final convictions for high-level corruption. It also points out the need for reforms in the anti-corruption commission. The report notes an absence of advancements in enhancing the integrity of senior executive positions in line with European standards, particularly regarding the appropriate sanctioning mechanisms for the government.
There has been some progress in improving transparency in the allocation of government advertisements, especially those contracted through intermediaries like media agencies. However, the full implementation of recommendations from last year's report concerning the adaptation of the Supreme Judicial Council's composition to European standards remains pending.
The report recommends adapting the long-term legal framework to prevent extended secondment of judges to fill vacancies. It also calls for legislative changes to improve the functioning of the High Judicial Council's Inspectorate, aiming to avoid political influence and ensuring the involvement of judicial bodies in selecting its members.
Additionally, the report suggests moving forward with plans to adopt a mechanism for introducing safeguard clauses in the procedure for appointing deputies to the High Prosecutorial Council. This would guarantee their independence and align with European standards, particularly regarding the Council's role in appointing and releasing the Attorney General.
