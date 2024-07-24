European Commission Criticizes Bulgaria's Anti-Corruption Efforts and Judicial Integrity

World » EU | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:48
Bulgaria: European Commission Criticizes Bulgaria's Anti-Corruption Efforts and Judicial Integrity Photo: Lezli Ndreca

The European Commission's report on the rule of law in Bulgaria for the past year highlights a lack of progress in securing effective investigations and a sufficient number of final convictions for high-level corruption. It also points out the need for reforms in the anti-corruption commission. The report notes an absence of advancements in enhancing the integrity of senior executive positions in line with European standards, particularly regarding the appropriate sanctioning mechanisms for the government.

There has been some progress in improving transparency in the allocation of government advertisements, especially those contracted through intermediaries like media agencies. However, the full implementation of recommendations from last year's report concerning the adaptation of the Supreme Judicial Council's composition to European standards remains pending.

The report recommends adapting the long-term legal framework to prevent extended secondment of judges to fill vacancies. It also calls for legislative changes to improve the functioning of the High Judicial Council's Inspectorate, aiming to avoid political influence and ensuring the involvement of judicial bodies in selecting its members.

Additionally, the report suggests moving forward with plans to adopt a mechanism for introducing safeguard clauses in the procedure for appointing deputies to the High Prosecutorial Council. This would guarantee their independence and align with European standards, particularly regarding the Council's role in appointing and releasing the Attorney General.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: corruption, Bulgaria, European

Related Articles:

EU Report Highlights Persistent Challenges in Bulgarian Media Transparency and Independence

The media environment in Bulgaria remains troubled by concerns regarding the independence of the press and the influence of political and economic forces

World » EU | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Offers Hungary Oil Products Amid Lukoil Transit Disruption

Bulgaria has extended an offer to supply Hungary with petroleum products following Ukraine's suspension of crude oil transit from Lukoil

Business » Energy | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 16:20

Bulgarian Heart Transplant Recipient Clinches Five Medals at European Championship

Ognyan Ganchev from Shumen has achieved a remarkable feat at the European Transplant Championship held in Lisbon, Portugal

Sports | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11

Bulgarian PM: Government to Provide Compensation and Hotel Stays for Fire-Affected Homeless

The government is set to discuss compensation for those affected by the recent major fires in Bulgaria

Politics | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:40

No Active Fires in Bulgaria, but Concerns Grow Over Nearby Greek Blaze

Currently, there are no active fires in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02

Hungary Blocks EU Military Aid to Ukraine Over Lukoil Oil Transit Dispute

Hungary will block European Union refunds to member states that provided ammunition to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes the transit of oil from Russia's Lukoil through a pipeline across Ukrainian territory,

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Russian Citizen Detained in France for Alleged Plot to Disrupt Paris Olympics

French authorities have detained a Russian citizen suspected of planning to disrupt the upcoming Olympic Games

World » EU | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:12

Bulgarians Secure Key Leadership Positions in European Parliament Committees

Bulgarian MEPs have made significant gains in the leadership of several European Parliament committees

World » EU | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 15:32

Slovakia Receives First F-16 Jets to Replace Donated MiG-29s

Slovakia has received the first two of its 14 new F-16 fighter jets on Monday

World » EU | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:30

Orban Urges EU to Shift Away from US 'Pro-War' Policy on Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a shift away from the US's "pro-war" stance on Ukraine, urging Europe to adopt a more proactive role in seeking peace

World » EU | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 13:48

Von der Leyen’s Second Term: Defense, Economy, and Climate Focus

Ursula von der Leyen, recently re-elected as president of the European Commission, stated that the EU and the US are confronting shared challenges

World » EU | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 12:34

Four Key Economic Recommendations Issued for Bulgaria by the EU Council

The Council of the EU has approved a set of recommendations aimed at enhancing the Bulgarian economy, with four key points published on its official website

World » EU | July 20, 2024, Saturday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria