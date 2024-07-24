Bulgarian PM: Government to Provide Compensation and Hotel Stays for Fire-Affected Homeless

EU Report Highlights Persistent Challenges in Bulgarian Media Transparency and Independence
The media environment in Bulgaria remains troubled by concerns regarding the independence of the press and the influence of political and economic forces
The government is set to discuss compensation for those affected by the recent major fires in Bulgaria. Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that homeless individuals can be accommodated in hotels if they wish.
Glavchev mentioned that initial aid provided by the Ministry of Social Affairs includes 1,578 leva for urgent needs and 2,500 leva for household goods. Registered farmers will also receive benefits from the Ministry of Agriculture.
"We are also working on a solution to compensate those who lost animals in the disaster but are not registered as farmers," Glavchev stated.
He confirmed that every container provided to the needy and homeless will meet all requirements. Additionally, he offered hotel accommodation for victims who desire it, drawing a comparison to the conditions provided to Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria.
Addressing the topic of appointing an ambassador to Kyiv, Glavchev believes that the interim government should not propose a candidate. No ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary has been offered for presidential appointment so far, with Glavchev emphasizing that this should not be the interim government's responsibility.
Earlier today, Glavchev met with Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil, who visited the government building. The Prime Minister conveyed the Patriarch's message and blessing to the ministers, highlighting the importance of humility and unity for better results.
Pavlov indicated that the president would consider which party is inclined to delay the mandate when deciding whom to grant it to
GERB leader Boyko Borissov likened the political situation to a weather forecast, commenting on the prospects of securing a third term
Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has clarified that the airbase near Graf Ignatievo will not include facilities for storing nuclear weapons
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed his willingness to remain in office if the third mandate is not fulfilled and the country must be governed by an acting cabinet once again
Bulgarian Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov announced that surplus supplies and property, deemed unnecessary for the Bulgarian army after thorough analysis, will be offered as military aid to Ukraine
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has confirmed the appointment of Nikolay Nenchev, the former Minister of Defense, as the temporary manager of Bulgaria's embassy in Ukraine
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU