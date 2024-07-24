Bulgarian PM: Government to Provide Compensation and Hotel Stays for Fire-Affected Homeless

The government is set to discuss compensation for those affected by the recent major fires in Bulgaria. Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that homeless individuals can be accommodated in hotels if they wish.

Glavchev mentioned that initial aid provided by the Ministry of Social Affairs includes 1,578 leva for urgent needs and 2,500 leva for household goods. Registered farmers will also receive benefits from the Ministry of Agriculture.

"We are also working on a solution to compensate those who lost animals in the disaster but are not registered as farmers," Glavchev stated.

He confirmed that every container provided to the needy and homeless will meet all requirements. Additionally, he offered hotel accommodation for victims who desire it, drawing a comparison to the conditions provided to Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria.

Addressing the topic of appointing an ambassador to Kyiv, Glavchev believes that the interim government should not propose a candidate. No ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary has been offered for presidential appointment so far, with Glavchev emphasizing that this should not be the interim government's responsibility.

Earlier today, Glavchev met with Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil, who visited the government building. The Prime Minister conveyed the Patriarch's message and blessing to the ministers, highlighting the importance of humility and unity for better results.