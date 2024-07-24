Political Maneuvering Sets Stage for October Elections in Bulgaria

Political scientist Prof. Nikolay Naydenov discussed on Bulgaria ON AIR the ongoing efforts by political parties to form a government describing these attempts as the start of their election campaigns. He emphasized that these efforts demonstrate the parties' responsibility toward society and the state. Naydenov acknowledged that while the chances of forming a government are minimal, there are factors that could potentially alter the current political landscape. He also pointed out that political parties have recently softened their harsh rhetoric, recognizing that continuing with such a tone is unsustainable.

Sociologist Yuliy Pavlov, speaking on Bulgaria ON AIR, suggested that elections are likely to take place in early October, either on the 6th or 13th. He explained that the political force receiving the mandate will probably delay the process to push the election dates from late September to early October. Pavlov indicated that the president would consider which party is inclined to delay the mandate when deciding whom to grant it to. He expressed doubt about the formation of a government, noting that the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition and the "Revival" party have categorically stated they will not provide support. This leaves 145 deputies against the third mandate, including those from "Greatness," which forms a constitutional majority against it. Pavlov argued that politicians have trapped themselves with their rigid stances and the arrogance shown to their voters.

Naydenov believes that many parties have a vested interest in delaying the elections, as it keeps public attention on them. He mentioned that any party attempting to slow down the procedure benefits from it. He observed that the differences between "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" are minor and that the current political system does not operate in a manner where each party offers distinct solutions to national issues. Instead, the focus is on other national matters, making it difficult to form a majority when gaps are removed.

Pavlov pointed out that the Bulgarian electorate has been conditioned over the past 30 years to be neutralized, focusing more on red lines drawn by parties rather than substantive issues. Naydenov emphasized that this has led to a political hunger strike among the people, who are disillusioned with the current political dynamics. Pavlov also suggested that Russian influence is likely present across all parties.

Regarding Bulgaria's ambassador to Ukraine, Pavlov stressed the importance of continuous communication with Ukraine and criticized the lack of an ambassador, noting that it is detrimental to Bulgaria's image, especially given the serious support provided to Ukraine. He mentioned the president's jealousy in this matter but acknowledged the complexity of the situation. Naydenov delved into the historical context, recounting a past conflict where Nenchev fired the then head of the Air Force, Radev, only for Boyko Borissov to reinstate him. This incident, Naydenov suggested, sparked ongoing tensions between the political figures. He criticized the president's neutrality policy toward the war in Ukraine and Russia and questioned the consistency of his objections to Nenchev's qualifications as an ambassador, suggesting that the president's evaluation was both unnatural and unworthy.