PR Expert Maxim Behar Gathers 10 CEOs to Discuss Business Opportunities in Bulgaria

International and Bulgarian companies gathered on the first CEO-Only Lunch at the new Executive Lounge at Hilton Sofia Hotel

Maxim Behar, a leading PR expert and CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc., hosted the first exclusive CEO-Only Lunch at Hilton Sofia’s new Executive Lounge, bringing together ten top CEOs from both Bulgarian and international companies. The event focused on exploring business opportunities and strategies for advancing Bulgaria's economic development.

This initiativeaimed to create a collaborative environment where business leaders could share insights and discuss ways to enhance Bulgaria's appeal as a business destination. The lunch was restricted to ten participantsand held exclusively only for CEOs of the invited prominent companies.

During the meeting the participants exchanged ideas and experiences about the future improvement of the business environment and economic development of the country. Among the attendees wereAnton Panayotov – Alaric Securities, Boni Mansi –Hilton Sofia Hotel, Darina Stoyanova – Prestige 96, Dimitar Shoumarov – Postbank, Ivelina Nikolova – Schneider Electric Bulgaria, Kamelia Slaveykova – Shell Bulgaria, Konstantinos Milonas – Adecco Bulgaria, Lyubomir Spasov – DanoneBulgaria, Preslav Milchev – Lufthansa Technik Sofia, and Stephane Delahaye – CCI France Bulgarie.

„This lunch is an important step towards building a stronger and competitive Bulgaria. Our goal is to create a platform for open dialogue and cooperation between the leading companies in Bulgaria. This is just the first step for our planned series of similar lunches that will continue to take place to encourage innovation and collaborative development“, said Maxim Behar, CEOof M3 Communications Group, Inc.

The next lunch is planned for September and will continue the initiative to foster innovation and collaboration between leading companies in Bulgaria. It will provide a new opportunity to discuss key economic and business issues affecting Bulgaria's development, as well as to strengthen partnerships between different sectors.

About M3 Communications Group, Inc.

M3 Communications Group, Inc., Hill&Knowlton exclusive partner, par of WPP Group, provides a wide range of services in the field of public communications - communication strategies, media relations, crisis PR, digital marketing and social media management, media monitoring and analytics, influencer marketing, video production and graphic design, web design and development, etc. The company's founder and CEO Maxim Behar has more than 30 years of experience in public communications and is globally recognized as a communications expert. The company has won international and local awards: 4 times Agency of the Year in Bulgaria - 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2024, Best Consultancy in Eastern Europe according to The Holmes Report, Best PR Company in the World according to The Stevie Awards, Most Recommended PR Agency in Europe according to PRWeek for 2021 and 2023, and many more.