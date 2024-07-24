Air Alert in Romania After Russian Attack on Ukrainian Ports

Residents of Tulcea County in Southeastern Romania received warnings via the Ro-Alert system last night after multiple drones were detected approaching the border, as reported by Digi24 TV and BTA. The alert cautioned that objects could potentially fall from the sky. Such warnings are typically issued when Russia attacks Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, often using drones.

Ten people called the emergency number 112 due to the sound of explosions, according to the television report. The Ro-Alert was issued at around 2:20 am Romanian and Bulgarian time.

Romania's Defense Ministry announced today that no drone fragments were found on Romanian territory following the Russian attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure near the Ukrainian-Romanian border last night, as reported by Reuters and Agerpress.

Additionally, two F-16 fighter jets of the Romanian Air Force monitored the situation in the southeastern district of Tulcea during the night.