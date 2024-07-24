Air Alert in Romania After Russian Attack on Ukrainian Ports

World » UKRAINE | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Air Alert in Romania After Russian Attack on Ukrainian Ports

Residents of Tulcea County in Southeastern Romania received warnings via the Ro-Alert system last night after multiple drones were detected approaching the border, as reported by Digi24 TV and BTA. The alert cautioned that objects could potentially fall from the sky. Such warnings are typically issued when Russia attacks Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, often using drones.

Ten people called the emergency number 112 due to the sound of explosions, according to the television report. The Ro-Alert was issued at around 2:20 am Romanian and Bulgarian time.

Romania's Defense Ministry announced today that no drone fragments were found on Romanian territory following the Russian attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure near the Ukrainian-Romanian border last night, as reported by Reuters and Agerpress.

Additionally, two F-16 fighter jets of the Romanian Air Force monitored the situation in the southeastern district of Tulcea during the night.

More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Assures Victory Despite Challenges: 'We Will Win, and I Know How'

Sitting atop a stack of ammunition crates at a secret military base, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi remains tight-lipped about the arrival of Ukraine’s long-awaited F-16 fighter jets

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 17:08

Kuleba: Ukraine is Ready for Good-Faith Peace Talks with Russia

Ukraine is prepared for good-faith peace talks with Russia if Moscow is willing, though no such indication has come from Moscow

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:31

Kharkiv Struck by Russian Missiles, Air Alert Issued in Eastern Ukraine

An air alert was issued in several regions of eastern Ukraine last night as tensions remained high

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:16

Hungary Blocks EU Military Aid to Ukraine Over Lukoil Oil Transit Dispute

Hungary will block European Union refunds to member states that provided ammunition to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes the transit of oil from Russia's Lukoil through a pipeline across Ukrainian territory,

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31

New Bills from Zelensky Extend Martial Law in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new bills to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, seeking to extend martial law and general mobilization for the 12th time

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 07:39

Ukraine's General Zaluzhnyi: 'If You Want Peace, Be Ready For War'

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine's ambassador to the UK

World » Ukraine | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17
