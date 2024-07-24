Borissov Compared Political Landscape in Bulgaria to Weather Forecast

GERB leader Boyko Borissov likened the political situation to a weather forecast, commenting on the prospects of securing a third mandate. He suggested that if nothing changes for the winning party in the first mandate, there will be no significant developments in the second or third mandates. He expressed skepticism about managing a large parliament with only 18 or 20 deputies.

Borissov also mentioned that the timing of the next elections is contingent upon the president’s decision.

In response to a question about Nikolay Nenchev's candidacy for Bulgaria's ambassador to Ukraine, Borissov remarked that there was no issue with two institutions proposing and evaluating a candidate. He described it as an institutional dispute rather than a scandal. Borissov noted that Nenchev, who served as his military minister, had a good candidacy, but the presidency had a different view and expressed their own opinion on the matter.