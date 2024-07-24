No Active Fires in Bulgaria, but Concerns Grow Over Nearby Greek Blaze

Currently, there are no active fires in Bulgaria. However, concerns persist about a fire burning in Greece, which is nearing the Bulgarian border. Chief Commissioner Alexander Zhartov, director of "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population," shared this update on bTV.

Zhartov reported that this month, Bulgaria has seen extensive damage from fires, with hundreds of thousands of acres of forests, agricultural lands, grasses, and bushes consumed by flames. The number of fires has increased by 10% compared to last year. He suggested that Bulgaria may need to adapt to a new reality of alternating between fires and floods.

The fire department is in the process of acquiring new fire trucks, as well as updating equipment and personal protective gear, which are essential but subject to wear and tear. Zhartov explained that the primary causes of fires are human activities such as agricultural land cultivation, discarded cigarettes, and outdoor cooking. Incidents involving sparks from power lines or lightning are rare.

Zhartov also noted that a recent apartment fire in Plovdiv was caused by lightning, as the building lacked lightning protection.