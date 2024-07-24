No Active Fires in Bulgaria, but Concerns Grow Over Nearby Greek Blaze

Society » INCIDENTS | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02
Bulgaria: No Active Fires in Bulgaria, but Concerns Grow Over Nearby Greek Blaze

Currently, there are no active fires in Bulgaria. However, concerns persist about a fire burning in Greece, which is nearing the Bulgarian border. Chief Commissioner Alexander Zhartov, director of "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population," shared this update on bTV.

Zhartov reported that this month, Bulgaria has seen extensive damage from fires, with hundreds of thousands of acres of forests, agricultural lands, grasses, and bushes consumed by flames. The number of fires has increased by 10% compared to last year. He suggested that Bulgaria may need to adapt to a new reality of alternating between fires and floods.

The fire department is in the process of acquiring new fire trucks, as well as updating equipment and personal protective gear, which are essential but subject to wear and tear. Zhartov explained that the primary causes of fires are human activities such as agricultural land cultivation, discarded cigarettes, and outdoor cooking. Incidents involving sparks from power lines or lightning are rare.

Zhartov also noted that a recent apartment fire in Plovdiv was caused by lightning, as the building lacked lightning protection.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fires, Zhartov, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Offers Hungary Oil Products Amid Lukoil Transit Disruption

|

European Commission Criticizes Bulgaria's Anti-Corruption Efforts and Judicial Integrity

|

Bulgarian PM: Government to Provide Compensation and Hotel Stays for Fire-Affected Homeless

|

Bulgarian Scientists to Study Solar Activity from Antarctica in Groundbreaking Project

|

Bulgaria Thanked Czech and Spanish Teams for Firefighting Aid

|

Bulgaria’s Failure to Act Threatens Webit Event, Organizers Claim

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Night Train from Sofia to Varna Derails in Svoge: No Injuries Reported

The night train from Sofia to Varna experienced a derailment in Svoge, as reported by Bulgarian State Railways

Society » Incidents | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25

Bulgaria Thanked Czech and Spanish Teams for Firefighting Aid

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed profound gratitude to the military and firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Spain for their invaluable assistance in battling the widespread fires in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 16:42

Surviving Lightning in Stara Planina: Boy in Good Condition Despite Tragic Loss

The 13-year-old boy who survived the lightning strike in Stara Planina is in good condition and was brought to the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv last night,

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:08

Greek Media Express Gratitude to Bulgarian Firefighters for Their Crucial Role in Containing Fires

The Greek media have expressed their gratitude towards the Bulgarian firefighters who contributed significantly to firefighting efforts in Greece

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:48

Ministry of Interior Reports No Active Fires in Bulgaria

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that there are currently no active fires within Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Fire on Bulgarian-Greek Border Remains Critical for Fifth Day

For the fifth consecutive day, the fire on the Bulgarian-Greek border remains critical

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria