Bulgarian Hoteliers and Restaurateurs Warn of Bankruptcies Due to Rising Electricity Costs

Business » TOURISM | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:27
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Hoteliers and Restaurateurs Warn of Bankruptcies Due to Rising Electricity Costs Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgarian restaurateurs and hoteliers are forecasting widespread bankruptcies due to soaring electricity costs. The industry is calling for urgent intervention to prevent potential price hikes for goods and services.

Atanas Dimitrov, vice-president of the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association (BHRA), highlighted a troubling trend of sharp increases in electricity prices during the summer season over the past two years. He noted that the energy sector is particularly sensitive, with electricity costs having surged tenfold.

For example, a hotel with approximately 250 beds used to pay an average electricity bill of 10,000 leva before the recent price hikes. Now, the bill is expected to soar to between 110,000 and 120,000 leva. Dimitrov emphasized that electricity accounts for a significant portion of tourism expenses.

Despite these rising costs, Dimitrov believes there will be no immediate impact on guest reservations or bills. However, he urged the government to implement urgent compensation measures for the industry to ensure stability. He suggested considering a cap on electricity prices and implementing mandatory support if such a measure is approved.

The threat of bankruptcies is causing growing concern within the sector. Dimitrov mentioned that the industry is preparing for protests, with some regions ready to take action within days. He reiterated the call for the state to address the issue promptly to maintain sector stability and avoid further economic distress.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electricity, Bulgarian, hoteliers, restaurateurs

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Heart Transplant Recipient Clinches Five Medals at European Championship

Ognyan Ganchev from Shumen has achieved a remarkable feat at the European Transplant Championship held in Lisbon, Portugal

Sports | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11

Political Maneuvering Sets Stage for October Elections in Bulgaria

Pavlov indicated that the president would consider which party is inclined to delay the mandate when deciding whom to grant it to

Politics | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:15

New Travel Warnings Issued for Bulgarians Visiting Greece

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued new guidelines for Bulgarians planning to visit Greece following a series of incidents

Business » Tourism | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

Bulgaria Thanked Czech and Spanish Teams for Firefighting Aid

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed profound gratitude to the military and firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Spain for their invaluable assistance in battling the widespread fires in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 16:42

Bulgarian Math Team Wins 5 Medals at International Olympiad in Great Britain

The Bulgarian mathematics team returned with 5 medals and one certificate of honor from the International Olympiad in Great Britain

Society » Education | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 15:43

Bulgaria to Offer Surplus Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgarian Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov announced that surplus supplies and property, deemed unnecessary for the Bulgarian army after thorough analysis, will be offered as military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 13:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

New Travel Warnings Issued for Bulgarians Visiting Greece

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued new guidelines for Bulgarians planning to visit Greece following a series of incidents

Business » Tourism | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

Bulgaria: Decline in Black Sea Tourism Noted Compared to Last Year

Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, noted a decline in tourist numbers along the Black Sea coast

Business » Tourism | July 22, 2024, Monday // 10:00

Decline in Tourists Along Bulgarian Black Sea Coast, Says Tourism Association

There is a noticeable decline in tourists not only in Sozopol but also along the entire Black Sea coast compared to the same period last year, according to Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, speaking on BNR-Burga

Business » Tourism | July 19, 2024, Friday // 10:34

Bulgaria Turns to Foreign Workers as Domestic Labor Crisis Deepens

Sixty percent of businesses in Bulgaria are struggling due to a shortage of manpower

Business » Tourism | July 19, 2024, Friday // 10:00

New Tourist Venues Flourish in Bulgaria Amid 'Concerns' about Business Challenges

New tourist establishments and hotels are emerging in Bulgaria, despite widespread concerns about the challenges of operating a tourism business in the country

Business » Tourism | July 18, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

May Tourism Report: Bulgaria Sees 30% Spike in Foreign Tourist Numbers

In May, revenues from overnight stays in Bulgarian hotels saw a significant surge of 32.2% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Tourism | July 12, 2024, Friday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria