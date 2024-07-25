Kharkiv Struck by Russian Missiles, Air Alert Issued in Eastern Ukraine

Poland Threatens to Block Ukraine's EU Integration Over Historical Dispute
Ukraine's entry into the EU hinges on resolving the Volhynia tragedy, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
An air alert was issued in several regions of eastern Ukraine last night as tensions remained high. In the Pokrovsk region and the Donetsk region, where 33 clashes occurred within 24 hours, the front-line situation continues to be volatile.
In Kharkiv, a Russian missile attack resulted in one fatality. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, the strike caused a fire in a private home and also hit an industrial area of the city. Preliminary reports indicate that the S-300 missiles were used in the attack.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted positive progress in Ukraine's missile program, stating, "Although this is a difficult task, we are gradually getting closer to the capability of using our own missiles rather than relying solely on those provided by our partners. Ukraine needs to move towards maximum defense independence to attract active allies and advance its interests."
In a recent phone call, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the current front-line situation and the immediate needs of the Ukrainian military. Austin reiterated Washington's support for Ukraine, particularly in light of President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from his campaign for a second term.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Sitting atop a stack of ammunition crates at a secret military base, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi remains tight-lipped about the arrival of Ukraine’s long-awaited F-16 fighter jets
Ukraine is prepared for good-faith peace talks with Russia if Moscow is willing, though no such indication has come from Moscow
Residents of Tulcea County in Southeastern Romania received warnings via the Ro-Alert system last night after multiple drones were detected approaching the border
Hungary will block European Union refunds to member states that provided ammunition to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes the transit of oil from Russia's Lukoil through a pipeline across Ukrainian territory,
President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new bills to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, seeking to extend martial law and general mobilization for the 12th time
General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine's ambassador to the UK
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU