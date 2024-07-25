Kharkiv Struck by Russian Missiles, Air Alert Issued in Eastern Ukraine

An air alert was issued in several regions of eastern Ukraine last night as tensions remained high. In the Pokrovsk region and the Donetsk region, where 33 clashes occurred within 24 hours, the front-line situation continues to be volatile.

In Kharkiv, a Russian missile attack resulted in one fatality. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, the strike caused a fire in a private home and also hit an industrial area of the city. Preliminary reports indicate that the S-300 missiles were used in the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted positive progress in Ukraine's missile program, stating, "Although this is a difficult task, we are gradually getting closer to the capability of using our own missiles rather than relying solely on those provided by our partners. Ukraine needs to move towards maximum defense independence to attract active allies and advance its interests."

In a recent phone call, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the current front-line situation and the immediate needs of the Ukrainian military. Austin reiterated Washington's support for Ukraine, particularly in light of President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from his campaign for a second term.