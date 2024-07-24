Russian Citizen Detained in France for Alleged Plot to Disrupt Paris Olympics

World » EU | July 24, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Russian Citizen Detained in France for Alleged Plot to Disrupt Paris Olympics

French authorities have detained a Russian citizen suspected of planning to disrupt the upcoming Olympic Games, set to begin on Friday. The 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, and a search of his home uncovered materials intended for a "pro-Russian operation" aimed at destabilizing France. Sources close to the investigation describe the plot as a "large-scale project" with potentially "serious consequences."

Although specific details remain undisclosed, the case is being managed by a counter-intelligence unit rather than a counter-terrorism unit. An official investigation is ongoing, focusing on allegations of passing "intelligence information to a foreign power for the purpose of inciting hostilities in France." If convicted, the Russian suspect could face up to 30 years in prison. In response to the threat, security measures have been heightened in Paris.

