Hungary Blocks EU Military Aid to Ukraine Over Lukoil Oil Transit Dispute

World » UKRAINE | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31
Bulgaria: Hungary Blocks EU Military Aid to Ukraine Over Lukoil Oil Transit Dispute

Hungary will block European Union refunds to member states that provided ammunition to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes the transit of oil from Russia's Lukoil through a pipeline across Ukrainian territory, Hungary's foreign minister announced on Tuesday. Slovakia and Hungary recently reported that they had stopped receiving oil from Lukoil via the Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine imposed a ban last month on the transit of Lukoil resources.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó stated, "Until this issue is resolved by Ukraine, everyone should forget about the payment of 6.5 billion euros from the European Peace Mechanism compensation for arms transfers," according to ATV TV. This aligns with the remarks made by Josep Borrell during a press conference on Monday evening following the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, where he mentioned that no agreement had been reached to unblock funds for financing arms supplies to Ukraine.

"Most member states insisted on lifting the blockade, which has been ongoing for months, even a year. They emphasized the need to move forward on the new support fund for Ukraine, which has been blocked by a member state for over a year. This state deems the situation unacceptable and intolerable, yet, unfortunately, the status quo remains," Borrell noted. While the country was not explicitly named, it was evident that Viktor Orban's Hungary was the culprit, having already secured an exemption from EU funds intended for military aid to Ukraine.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen expressed to Helsingin Sanomat that Hungary's differing stance on EU policies might suggest that the European Union is not the "right reference group" for Budapest. She criticized Hungary's foreign policy, especially after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's "peace mission" visits to Russia and China, which gave the impression he represented the EU. Valtonen stated that Hungary had no right to represent the European Council because its views diverged from the union's official stance.

Following a meeting of foreign ministers, Valtonen remarked, "Of course, it's up to individual countries to do that. But at some point, it might be worth asking whether the European Union is the right reference group if their ideas differ so fundamentally from our shared values."

On Monday, Hungary and Slovakia requested the European Commission to mediate a consultation procedure with Ukraine. This process would allow them to escalate the matter to court unless the EU executive takes action within three days. The European Peace Facility (EPF), established in 2021, serves as a mechanism for member countries to recover funds spent on sending ammunition to other nations.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, member states supplying weapons to Ukraine could seek compensation from this fund. However, Hungary has obstructed the payment of the next tranche of EPF money for over a year, citing various concerns.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Orban, Ukraine, European

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Offers Hungary Oil Products Amid Lukoil Transit Disruption

|

Kuleba: Ukraine is Ready for Good-Faith Peace Talks with Russia

|

Bulgarian Heart Transplant Recipient Clinches Five Medals at European Championship

|

European Commission Criticizes Bulgaria's Anti-Corruption Efforts and Judicial Integrity

|

Kharkiv Struck by Russian Missiles, Air Alert Issued in Eastern Ukraine

|

New Bills from Zelensky Extend Martial Law in Ukraine

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Assures Victory Despite Challenges: 'We Will Win, and I Know How'

Sitting atop a stack of ammunition crates at a secret military base, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi remains tight-lipped about the arrival of Ukraine’s long-awaited F-16 fighter jets

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 17:08

Kuleba: Ukraine is Ready for Good-Faith Peace Talks with Russia

Ukraine is prepared for good-faith peace talks with Russia if Moscow is willing, though no such indication has come from Moscow

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:31

Air Alert in Romania After Russian Attack on Ukrainian Ports

Residents of Tulcea County in Southeastern Romania received warnings via the Ro-Alert system last night after multiple drones were detected approaching the border

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Kharkiv Struck by Russian Missiles, Air Alert Issued in Eastern Ukraine

An air alert was issued in several regions of eastern Ukraine last night as tensions remained high

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:16

New Bills from Zelensky Extend Martial Law in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new bills to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, seeking to extend martial law and general mobilization for the 12th time

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 07:39

Ukraine's General Zaluzhnyi: 'If You Want Peace, Be Ready For War'

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine's ambassador to the UK

World » Ukraine | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria