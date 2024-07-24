Night Train from Sofia to Varna Derails in Svoge: No Injuries Reported

The night train from Sofia to Varna experienced a derailment in Svoge, as reported by Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ). The incident occurred minutes after midnight while the train was entering the station. Part of the first carriage went off the rails when passing through an arrow. Fortunately, there were no risk factors for the passengers.

After the derailment, the passengers were transferred to another train to Mezdra. From there, they boarded another train, which is currently en route to Varna. The expected arrival at the final destination is approximately three hours behind schedule.

No injuries were reported among the passengers involved in the incident.