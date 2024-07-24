Night Train from Sofia to Varna Derails in Svoge: No Injuries Reported

Bulgaria: Roman-Era Sarcophagus Discovered on Varna Beach
An ancient sarcophagus from the Roman era was accidentally discovered on the beach near the Varna resort of Sts Constantine and Helena
The night train from Sofia to Varna experienced a derailment in Svoge, as reported by Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ). The incident occurred minutes after midnight while the train was entering the station. Part of the first carriage went off the rails when passing through an arrow. Fortunately, there were no risk factors for the passengers.
After the derailment, the passengers were transferred to another train to Mezdra. From there, they boarded another train, which is currently en route to Varna. The expected arrival at the final destination is approximately three hours behind schedule.
No injuries were reported among the passengers involved in the incident.
Currently, there are no active fires in Bulgaria
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed profound gratitude to the military and firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Spain for their invaluable assistance in battling the widespread fires in Bulgaria
The 13-year-old boy who survived the lightning strike in Stara Planina is in good condition and was brought to the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv last night,
The Greek media have expressed their gratitude towards the Bulgarian firefighters who contributed significantly to firefighting efforts in Greece
The Ministry of the Interior has announced that there are currently no active fires within Bulgaria
For the fifth consecutive day, the fire on the Bulgarian-Greek border remains critical
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU