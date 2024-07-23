Sunny Mornings, Stormy Afternoons: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast

Today, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny during the morning across most parts of the country. However, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will start to develop from the northwest. These clouds will become more pronounced in the afternoon and continue into the night leading to Thursday. There will be short-lived, intense precipitation in many areas, primarily in the northwestern half of the country, accompanied by significant rainfall amounts and thunderstorms. The risk of hail remains elevated. Maximum temperatures will range from 30° to 35°, with Sofia seeing around 30°.

In the mountains, the morning will also be mostly sunny, but cumulus and cumulus clouds will appear in the afternoon. This will result in short-lived, temporarily intense precipitation and thunderstorms in many locations. Conditions for hail are also present. A moderate north-northwest wind will blow, and temperatures will remain unchanged, with a maximum of around 23° at 1200 meters and approximately 17° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea, the day will start mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloud cover after noon. The likelihood of precipitation remains very low. A light to moderate wind will blow, shifting from the north in the morning to the east in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 29° and 31°, and sea water temperatures will be 28°-29°. The sea's excitement will be at 2 points, rising to 3 points in the extreme southern regions.