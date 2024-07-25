New Bills from Zelensky Extend Martial Law in Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 07:39
Bulgaria: New Bills from Zelensky Extend Martial Law in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new bills to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, seeking to extend martial law and general mobilization for the 12th time. According to Ukrinform, these proposals were submitted to the Ukrainian Parliament’s website.

MP Yaroslav Zelezniak announced that the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence will review the bills today before they are brought to a vote in Parliament. Zelezniak mentioned on Telegram that the bills are scheduled for approval at today’s Verkhovna Rada meeting. If passed, the extension would be effective from August 12 for a period of 90 days, lasting until November 9.

Previously, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada passed laws extending martial law and general mobilization until August 11, 2024, based on presidential decrees.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Ukraine, general mobilization

Related Articles:

Poland Threatens to Block Ukraine's EU Integration Over Historical Dispute

Ukraine's entry into the EU hinges on resolving the Volhynia tragedy, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz

World » Ukraine | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Offers Hungary Oil Products Amid Lukoil Transit Disruption

Bulgaria has extended an offer to supply Hungary with petroleum products following Ukraine's suspension of crude oil transit from Lukoil

Business » Energy | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 16:20

Kuleba: Ukraine is Ready for Good-Faith Peace Talks with Russia

Ukraine is prepared for good-faith peace talks with Russia if Moscow is willing, though no such indication has come from Moscow

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:31

Kharkiv Struck by Russian Missiles, Air Alert Issued in Eastern Ukraine

An air alert was issued in several regions of eastern Ukraine last night as tensions remained high

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:16

Hungary Blocks EU Military Aid to Ukraine Over Lukoil Oil Transit Dispute

Hungary will block European Union refunds to member states that provided ammunition to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes the transit of oil from Russia's Lukoil through a pipeline across Ukrainian territory,

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31

Ukraine's General Zaluzhnyi: 'If You Want Peace, Be Ready For War'

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine's ambassador to the UK

World » Ukraine | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Assures Victory Despite Challenges: 'We Will Win, and I Know How'

Sitting atop a stack of ammunition crates at a secret military base, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi remains tight-lipped about the arrival of Ukraine’s long-awaited F-16 fighter jets

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 17:08

Kuleba: Ukraine is Ready for Good-Faith Peace Talks with Russia

Ukraine is prepared for good-faith peace talks with Russia if Moscow is willing, though no such indication has come from Moscow

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:31

Air Alert in Romania After Russian Attack on Ukrainian Ports

Residents of Tulcea County in Southeastern Romania received warnings via the Ro-Alert system last night after multiple drones were detected approaching the border

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Kharkiv Struck by Russian Missiles, Air Alert Issued in Eastern Ukraine

An air alert was issued in several regions of eastern Ukraine last night as tensions remained high

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:16

Hungary Blocks EU Military Aid to Ukraine Over Lukoil Oil Transit Dispute

Hungary will block European Union refunds to member states that provided ammunition to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes the transit of oil from Russia's Lukoil through a pipeline across Ukrainian territory,

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31

Ukraine's General Zaluzhnyi: 'If You Want Peace, Be Ready For War'

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine's ambassador to the UK

World » Ukraine | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria