New Bills from Zelensky Extend Martial Law in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new bills to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, seeking to extend martial law and general mobilization for the 12th time. According to Ukrinform, these proposals were submitted to the Ukrainian Parliament’s website.

MP Yaroslav Zelezniak announced that the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence will review the bills today before they are brought to a vote in Parliament. Zelezniak mentioned on Telegram that the bills are scheduled for approval at today’s Verkhovna Rada meeting. If passed, the extension would be effective from August 12 for a period of 90 days, lasting until November 9.

Previously, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada passed laws extending martial law and general mobilization until August 11, 2024, based on presidential decrees.