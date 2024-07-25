New Bills from Zelensky Extend Martial Law in Ukraine

Poland Threatens to Block Ukraine's EU Integration Over Historical Dispute
Ukraine's entry into the EU hinges on resolving the Volhynia tragedy, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new bills to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, seeking to extend martial law and general mobilization for the 12th time. According to Ukrinform, these proposals were submitted to the Ukrainian Parliament’s website.
MP Yaroslav Zelezniak announced that the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence will review the bills today before they are brought to a vote in Parliament. Zelezniak mentioned on Telegram that the bills are scheduled for approval at today’s Verkhovna Rada meeting. If passed, the extension would be effective from August 12 for a period of 90 days, lasting until November 9.
Previously, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada passed laws extending martial law and general mobilization until August 11, 2024, based on presidential decrees.
Sitting atop a stack of ammunition crates at a secret military base, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi remains tight-lipped about the arrival of Ukraine’s long-awaited F-16 fighter jets
Ukraine is prepared for good-faith peace talks with Russia if Moscow is willing, though no such indication has come from Moscow
Residents of Tulcea County in Southeastern Romania received warnings via the Ro-Alert system last night after multiple drones were detected approaching the border
An air alert was issued in several regions of eastern Ukraine last night as tensions remained high
Hungary will block European Union refunds to member states that provided ammunition to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes the transit of oil from Russia's Lukoil through a pipeline across Ukrainian territory,
General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine's ambassador to the UK
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU