Are There Hidden Plans for Nuclear Storage at Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Airbase?

Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has clarified that the airbase near Graf Ignatievo will not include facilities for storing nuclear weapons. This information was provided in response to a query from MP Ivan Petkov of the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Zapryanov's response specifies that the initial plans for infrastructure at the base, designed to accommodate F-16 fighter jets, do not include the construction of nuclear weapon storage facilities. According to the Minister, the base will only support conventional armament for the new fighters.

The response further notes that the airbase, where the F-16s will be stationed, is not designed to be operated exclusively by foreign military personnel. The ongoing construction at the base includes facilities for both the operation and maintenance of the new aircraft, which will be managed by Bulgarian military staff.

Additionally, infrastructure related to bilateral cooperation with the United States is under development, intended for joint use by both nations. Bulgarian military personnel will have access to all facilities at the base based on their security clearances.

Recently, the modernized runway at Graf Ignatievo received its operational certification and is now ready for flights. While the MiG-29 fighters have returned to the airbase for the time being, the upgrade is crucial for the anticipated arrival of the F-16s in 2025.

Zapryanov also mentioned that there are no contracts with American companies for construction work at Graf Ignatievo. However, there is an existing contract with the US for the development of the base’s security system.