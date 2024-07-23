Are There Hidden Plans for Nuclear Storage at Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Airbase?

Politics » DEFENSE | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 07:18
Bulgaria: Are There Hidden Plans for Nuclear Storage at Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Airbase?

Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has clarified that the airbase near Graf Ignatievo will not include facilities for storing nuclear weapons. This information was provided in response to a query from MP Ivan Petkov of the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Zapryanov's response specifies that the initial plans for infrastructure at the base, designed to accommodate F-16 fighter jets, do not include the construction of nuclear weapon storage facilities. According to the Minister, the base will only support conventional armament for the new fighters.

The response further notes that the airbase, where the F-16s will be stationed, is not designed to be operated exclusively by foreign military personnel. The ongoing construction at the base includes facilities for both the operation and maintenance of the new aircraft, which will be managed by Bulgarian military staff.

Additionally, infrastructure related to bilateral cooperation with the United States is under development, intended for joint use by both nations. Bulgarian military personnel will have access to all facilities at the base based on their security clearances.

Recently, the modernized runway at Graf Ignatievo received its operational certification and is now ready for flights. While the MiG-29 fighters have returned to the airbase for the time being, the upgrade is crucial for the anticipated arrival of the F-16s in 2025.

Zapryanov also mentioned that there are no contracts with American companies for construction work at Graf Ignatievo. However, there is an existing contract with the US for the development of the base’s security system.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zapryanov, nuclear, Graf Ignatievo, F-16

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Offer Surplus Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgarian Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov announced that surplus supplies and property, deemed unnecessary for the Bulgarian army after thorough analysis, will be offered as military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 13:26

Slovakia Receives First F-16 Jets to Replace Donated MiG-29s

Slovakia has received the first two of its 14 new F-16 fighter jets on Monday

World » EU | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:30

Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Airport Set for Overhaul by 2025 to Host F-16 Jets

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov is set to hand over Act 16 regarding the runway at Graf Ignatievo Airport

Politics » Defense | July 15, 2024, Monday // 10:10

Bulgaria Scores Advanced F-16 Fighter Upgrades

The US Department of Defense has contracted Lockheed Martin to produce electronic warfare equipment for F-16 fighters

Politics » Defense | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:24

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Clarifies Aid to Ukraine: Not Without Compensation

Bulgaria's Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, clarified Bulgaria's stance on its support for Ukraine, emphasizing that it aligns with both national and NATO positions against aggression

Politics » Defense | June 28, 2024, Friday // 12:06

Global Nuclear Tensions Surge as Arsenals Modernize: SIPRI Report

As global geopolitical tensions escalate, nuclear powers are modernizing their arsenals, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

World | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 08:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria to Offer Surplus Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgarian Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov announced that surplus supplies and property, deemed unnecessary for the Bulgarian army after thorough analysis, will be offered as military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 13:26

Bulgaria's Defense Spending to Surpass 2% GDP Target in 2024

Bulgaria's defense spending for this year is set to surpass the minimum 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 07:51

Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Airport Set for Overhaul by 2025 to Host F-16 Jets

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov is set to hand over Act 16 regarding the runway at Graf Ignatievo Airport

Politics » Defense | July 15, 2024, Monday // 10:10

Bulgaria to Help Establish Military Mobility Corridors for NATO

Bulgaria is set to take part in the establishment of two harmonized corridors designed to enhance military mobility,

Politics » Defense | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 07:50

Bulgaria's Role at NATO Summit: Strengthening Eastern Flank and Support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev highlighted Bulgaria's pivotal role on NATO's Eastern flank during discussions with US President Joe Biden in Washington

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria, US and Allies Boost Military Support for Ukraine at NATO Summit

On the second day of the pivotal NATO summit in Washington, the Alliance's member countries announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria