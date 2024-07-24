Ukraine's General Zaluzhnyi: 'If You Want Peace, Be Ready For War'

Air Alert in Romania After Russian Attack on Ukrainian Ports
Residents of Tulcea County in Southeastern Romania received warnings via the Ro-Alert system last night after multiple drones were detected approaching the border
An air alert was issued in several regions of eastern Ukraine last night as tensions remained high
Hungary will block European Union refunds to member states that provided ammunition to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes the transit of oil from Russia's Lukoil through a pipeline across Ukrainian territory,
President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new bills to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, seeking to extend martial law and general mobilization for the 12th time
Ukrainian forces have reported the destruction of a Russian Su-25 fighter jet near Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk
Ukraine has halted a third of Russian oil imports to Hungary,
Last night, a Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire at an oil refinery in Tuapse
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU