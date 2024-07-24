Ukraine's General Zaluzhnyi: 'If You Want Peace, Be Ready For War'

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, addressed the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London, urging free and democratic nations to be vigilant and prepared for potential conflict. He invoked the ancient Roman historian Cornelius Nepos’s maxim, "If you want peace, be ready for war," highlighting its continued relevance in the 21st century.

Zaluzhnyi questioned whether the world, having witnessed the devastation of the First and Second World Wars, is truly ready for a potential Third World War. Reflecting on his own life, he noted that while bombs and sirens were absent during his upbringing, current circumstances demand a readiness to confront threats. He expressed a profound hope that future generations would never face the horrors experienced by previous ones.

Emphasizing the ongoing struggle between Ukraine and Russia from 2022 to 2024, Zaluzhnyi urged free nations to prepare themselves comprehensively. He stressed the importance of readiness not just in military terms, but across all areas of state activity. He advocated for public preparedness, which involves honest communication between governments and citizens, and may require temporary sacrifices of personal freedoms for the greater good.

Zaluzhnyi highlighted that the responsibility for national preparedness lies not only with military leaders but also with political figures who must unify their societies. He pointed out that readiness involves mobilizing resources such as the economy, finance, population, and allies, and should not be exploited for political gains. He emphasized that war should be approached as a science with its own rules, and using it for personal or political advantage results in significant casualties.