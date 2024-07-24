New Travel Warnings Issued for Bulgarians Visiting Greece
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued new guidelines for Bulgarians planning to visit Greece following a series of incidents involving Bulgarian nationals in Northern Greece and at the Consulate General in Thessaloniki. These incidents include arrests of Bulgarians for carrying melee weapons, such as knives with blades longer than 10 centimeters, in their vehicles.
The Ministry emphasizes that Greek law strictly prohibits the carrying of firearms and melee weapons. This ban covers all types of knives, except those used for specific purposes such as household tasks, office work, educational activities, art, hunting, or fishing. The Greek police have a long-standing practice of considering knives with blades longer than 7-10 cm as weapons, and possessing or carrying them without proper authorization can result in legal penalties.
To assist Bulgarian travelers, the Ministry recommends reviewing detailed guidelines available at the following links: https://www.mfa.bg/bg/embassyinfo/greece; www.mfa.bg/embassies/greece; and www.mfa.bg/embassies/greecegk.
For those requiring assistance, Bulgarian citizens are encouraged to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Athens outside working hours at +30 210 67 48 105, 106, 107, or the emergency mobile phone at +30 693 70 96 220. Additionally, the Consulate General in Thessaloniki can be reached at +30 2310 829 210, +30 2310 869 510, or the after-hours duty phone at +30 2310 869 520.
