Bulgaria Thanked Czech and Spanish Teams for Firefighting Aid

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed profound gratitude to the military and firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Spain for their invaluable assistance in battling the widespread fires in Bulgaria, reports BNT. Addressing the teams at Plovdiv Airport, Stoyanov commended their efforts, emphasizing that their help was instrumental in preventing any loss of life. He praised the collaborative spirit demonstrated, stating, "Together we proved that the EU is a powerful machine."

The teams from the Czech Republic and Spain, equipped with two helicopters and two planes, arrived last week to support Bulgarian firefighters. Their intervention, along with additional aid from Turkey, played a crucial role in managing the extensive fires across the country.

Minister Stoyanov noted that Bulgarian firefighting teams are highly skilled and comparable to their foreign counterparts. He also provided an update on the situation at the Bulgarian-Greek border, assuring that the fire is under control and there is no immediate risk of it crossing into Bulgaria. "Everything is under control there. The necessary measures have been taken," he stated.

Stoyanov highlighted that the fire is not expected to breach Bulgaria’s borders in the next two days. He mentioned that old minefields in the area, both in Bulgaria and Greece, pose a significant risk, and access has been restricted. "The necessary breakthroughs have been made," he said.