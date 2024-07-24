Bulgaria Thanked Czech and Spanish Teams for Firefighting Aid

Society » INCIDENTS | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 16:42
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Thanked Czech and Spanish Teams for Firefighting Aid @BNT

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed profound gratitude to the military and firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Spain for their invaluable assistance in battling the widespread fires in Bulgaria, reports BNT. Addressing the teams at Plovdiv Airport, Stoyanov commended their efforts, emphasizing that their help was instrumental in preventing any loss of life. He praised the collaborative spirit demonstrated, stating, "Together we proved that the EU is a powerful machine."

The teams from the Czech Republic and Spain, equipped with two helicopters and two planes, arrived last week to support Bulgarian firefighters. Their intervention, along with additional aid from Turkey, played a crucial role in managing the extensive fires across the country.

Minister Stoyanov noted that Bulgarian firefighting teams are highly skilled and comparable to their foreign counterparts. He also provided an update on the situation at the Bulgarian-Greek border, assuring that the fire is under control and there is no immediate risk of it crossing into Bulgaria. "Everything is under control there. The necessary measures have been taken," he stated.

Stoyanov highlighted that the fire is not expected to breach Bulgaria’s borders in the next two days. He mentioned that old minefields in the area, both in Bulgaria and Greece, pose a significant risk, and access has been restricted. "The necessary breakthroughs have been made," he said.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Czech, Spanish, Bulgarian, fires

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Hoteliers and Restaurateurs Warn of Bankruptcies Due to Rising Electricity Costs

Bulgarian restaurateurs and hoteliers are forecasting widespread bankruptcies due to soaring electricity costs

Business » Tourism | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:27

No Active Fires in Bulgaria, but Concerns Grow Over Nearby Greek Blaze

Currently, there are no active fires in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02

New Travel Warnings Issued for Bulgarians Visiting Greece

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued new guidelines for Bulgarians planning to visit Greece following a series of incidents

Business » Tourism | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

Bulgarian Math Team Wins 5 Medals at International Olympiad in Great Britain

The Bulgarian mathematics team returned with 5 medals and one certificate of honor from the International Olympiad in Great Britain

Society » Education | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 15:43

Bulgaria to Offer Surplus Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgarian Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov announced that surplus supplies and property, deemed unnecessary for the Bulgarian army after thorough analysis, will be offered as military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 13:26

Greek Media Express Gratitude to Bulgarian Firefighters for Their Crucial Role in Containing Fires

The Greek media have expressed their gratitude towards the Bulgarian firefighters who contributed significantly to firefighting efforts in Greece

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

No Active Fires in Bulgaria, but Concerns Grow Over Nearby Greek Blaze

Currently, there are no active fires in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02

Night Train from Sofia to Varna Derails in Svoge: No Injuries Reported

The night train from Sofia to Varna experienced a derailment in Svoge, as reported by Bulgarian State Railways

Society » Incidents | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25

Surviving Lightning in Stara Planina: Boy in Good Condition Despite Tragic Loss

The 13-year-old boy who survived the lightning strike in Stara Planina is in good condition and was brought to the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv last night,

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:08

Greek Media Express Gratitude to Bulgarian Firefighters for Their Crucial Role in Containing Fires

The Greek media have expressed their gratitude towards the Bulgarian firefighters who contributed significantly to firefighting efforts in Greece

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:48

Ministry of Interior Reports No Active Fires in Bulgaria

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that there are currently no active fires within Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Fire on Bulgarian-Greek Border Remains Critical for Fifth Day

For the fifth consecutive day, the fire on the Bulgarian-Greek border remains critical

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria