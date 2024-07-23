Lightning Causes Apartment Fire in Plovdiv's "Yuzhen" District

Lightning ignited a fire in an apartment in Plovdiv's "Yuzhen" district, BNT reported. The blaze occurred around 2:00 p.m. amid a severe rainstorm that hit the city.

The affected apartment is located on "Al. Stamboliyski" Blvd., near "Valentina" kindergarten. According to Vasil Dimov, the director of the Plovdiv fire department, the fire started on the fifth floor. Witnesses reported that the blaze was caused by a lightning strike, a conclusion supported by the presence of the fire next to an electrical appliance. Dimov suggested that the fire could be attributed to a surge in voltage from the lightning.

The fire has been extinguished. Three firefighting teams responded to the incident, with one remaining on-site for ongoing duties.

In a separate issue, residents of Plovdiv's "Kuchuk Paris" neighborhood have taken to social media to complain about flooding in the streets following the intense but brief rain. The flooding is attributed to blocked drainage shafts.