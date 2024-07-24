Ukrainian Forces Down Russian Su-25 Fighter Jet Near Pokrovsk

Ukrainian forces have reported the destruction of a Russian Su-25 fighter jet near Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk. The aircraft was reportedly attempting to strike Ukrainian defensive positions when it was downed, according to "UNIAN

The Ukrainian military claims that since the start of the full-scale war, Russian aviation has suffered significant losses, with a total of 362 aircraft and 326 helicopters being destroyed.

An experienced war veteran told "UNIAN" that the arrival of American F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine is expected to shift the aerial balance dramatically. The veteran believes that once these advanced jets are operational, Russian forces will no longer be able to conduct bombing raids on Ukrainian troops with the same level of effectiveness and impunity.

