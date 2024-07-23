British Band TesseracT For the First Time in Bulgaria Next Year

The British band in concert at Pirotska 5 Event Center on January 19, 2025

Tickets go on sale Friday

In the midst of the current concert season, comes the news that British progressive metal heroes TesseracT will be coming to our country for their first concert at the Pirotska 5 Event Center in the winter of 2025. Tickets for the January 19 concert go on pre-sale this Friday, July 26 , on the ticketstation.bg network at prices that start from BGN 44.

Not coincidentally nicknamed "pioneers" of the djent movement in the progressive genre, with their 2023 album "War Of Being", TesseracT reached perhaps the most significant creative moment of their career to date. A bold, ambitious and comprehensive work, the album that the Brits will present on their tour has thrilled the world, as well as the Bulgarian, music-loving community. The band that single-handedly, adventurously and with sweeping creativity enriches the vocabulary of "progressive", TesseracT is back armed with nothing less than a collection of mesmerizing and idiosyncratic new music.

Meanwhile, Daniel Tompkins (vocals), Acle Kahney (guitar), James Monteith (guitar), Amos Williams (bass guitar) and Jay Postones (drums) are not just a band that stands out from the competition by creating their own musical and lyrical world, but also established itself as a powerful live band, with countless memorable concerts and festival appearances on several continents, and finally - in Bulgaria on January 19.

About his band, Daniel says: "We're just a humble progressive metal band, but we have big ambitions and always have. We always strive to achieve them and it is a struggle and we have not lost our enthusiasm for it. We want bigger and better things all the time. And this is just the beginning.”

TesseracT's special guest on January 19, 2025 is Novelists. The French metal band has more than ten years of experience on the global metalcore scene with a remarkable combination of progressive and melodic elements and emotionally charged music that have created a loyal fan base. With their debut album “Souvenirs” (2015), Novelists announced their unique combination of metalcore and progressive metal, characterized by complex guitar parts and provocative lyrics. Over the years, they have continued to evolve, releasing critically acclaimed albums such as Noir (2017) and Déja-Vu (2022), which explore themes such as introspection, the human experience and personal development. As of 2023, Novelists became a group with female vocals after the addition of Camille Contreras.

TesseracT's concert is part of the War of Being Part II tour, and tickets for the concert go on pre-sale on Friday, July 26, on the tickestation.bg network, with prices starting from 44 leva. They go on mass sale during the weekend at prices of 55 BGN.

The Facebook event is here.