Bulgarian Math Team Wins 5 Medals at International Olympiad in Great Britain

The Bulgarian mathematics team returned with 5 medals and one certificate of honor from the International Olympiad in Great Britain. This year's competition takes place between July 11 and 22 in Bath.

609 students from 108 countries participated in the competition. The competition days were July 16 and 17, with the students solving 3 tasks within 4 and a half hours.

The Bulgarian team, which managed to win 3 silver and 2 bronze medals, was represented by:

1. Marin Hristov - 12th grade, Sofia Mathematical High School "Paisiy Hilendarski" with teacher Ivan Simeonov;

2. Angel Hristov - 11th grade, Profiled Science and Mathematics High School "Acad. Nikola Obreshkov" in Burgas with teacher Ganka Vateva;

3. Bilyana Dimitrova - 12th grade, Sofia Mathematical High School "Paisiy Hilendarski" with teacher Linka Mincheva;

4. Veselin Markovich - 11th grade, Mathematical High School "Dr. Petar Beron" in Sofia with teacher Veselin Todoroska;

5. Boris Gachevsky - 12th grade, Sofia Mathematical High School "Paisiy Hilendarski" with teacher Linka Mincheva;

6. Viktor Kostadinov - 12th grade, First Private Mathematical High School in Sofia with teacher Dobri Dankov.

The team leaders were Prof. Dr. Stanislav Harizanov from the Institute of Information and Communication Technologies and the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics at the Bulgarian Academy of Science, and Ch. Dr. Stoyan Boev from the American University in Blagoevgrad.

In the individual ranking, Bilyana Dimitrova has the fourth result among the 81 participating girls. In the team ranking, Bulgaria took the worthy 27th place in the world (and 11th in Europe) with 126 points.

The training for the team takes place at the National Center for Improving the Qualification of Pedagogical Specialists. The classes are implemented under the National Program "Student Olympiads and Competitions" of the Ministry of Education and Science.